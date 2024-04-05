Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Play the Once Human Beta

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 11:58 am
The logo of Once Human in front of a monster.

Open-world environments are all the rage these days, and Once Human is offering just that. After a brief delay, the third beta for the game is available now, letting players fight for survival against all kinds of creatures. Here’s how to play the Once Human beta.

Recommended Videos

How to Sign Up for the Once Human Beta on PC

Metas hiding from monsters in Once Human. This image is part of an article about how to play the Once Human beta.

If you participated in the last two betas, you will have no problem being part of the new one because you will automatically have access to it using your existing account. New players will have a bit more trouble, though, because they have to have pre-downloaded the launcher, which was available a few days before the beta launched on April 5th. It cut off at 150,000 downloads, so unless you followed all the steps ahead of time, the beta is unavailable at this time.

Related: Is FF7 Rebirth Open World?

How to Sign Up for the Once Human Beta on Mobile

Thankfully, there is a mobile version of Once Human that gives you another shot at playing the game early. In order to be considered for the mobile beta, you will have to fill out a pre-registration form on the game’s official website and hope to be selected. The mobile beta kicks off on April 11th, but it’s important to note that it’s only available in the United States, Canada, Germany, and France, and devices will be selected based on hardware performance.

How Long Is the Once Human Beta?

According to the team behind Once Human, the beta is set to last for 42 days. However, that information was based on its original release date of April 3rd, not April 5th. So, it’s possible that it will only run 40 days, but the more likely scenario is that it ends 42 days from its official start date.

And that’s how to play the Once Human beta.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Palace Parade Banner Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How to Get Real 99 in MLB The Show 24
Three Real 99 cards in MLB The Show 24, including one for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Real 99 in MLB The Show 24
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Best Soccer Anime Ranked
soccer anime
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Best Soccer Anime Ranked
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Palace Parade Banner Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How to Get Real 99 in MLB The Show 24
Three Real 99 cards in MLB The Show 24, including one for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Real 99 in MLB The Show 24
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Best Soccer Anime Ranked
soccer anime
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Best Soccer Anime Ranked
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 5, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67