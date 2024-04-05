Open-world environments are all the rage these days, and Once Human is offering just that. After a brief delay, the third beta for the game is available now, letting players fight for survival against all kinds of creatures. Here’s how to play the Once Human beta.

How to Sign Up for the Once Human Beta on PC

If you participated in the last two betas, you will have no problem being part of the new one because you will automatically have access to it using your existing account. New players will have a bit more trouble, though, because they have to have pre-downloaded the launcher, which was available a few days before the beta launched on April 5th. It cut off at 150,000 downloads, so unless you followed all the steps ahead of time, the beta is unavailable at this time.

How to Sign Up for the Once Human Beta on Mobile

Thankfully, there is a mobile version of Once Human that gives you another shot at playing the game early. In order to be considered for the mobile beta, you will have to fill out a pre-registration form on the game’s official website and hope to be selected. The mobile beta kicks off on April 11th, but it’s important to note that it’s only available in the United States, Canada, Germany, and France, and devices will be selected based on hardware performance.

How Long Is the Once Human Beta?

According to the team behind Once Human, the beta is set to last for 42 days. However, that information was based on its original release date of April 3rd, not April 5th. So, it’s possible that it will only run 40 days, but the more likely scenario is that it ends 42 days from its official start date.

And that’s how to play the Once Human beta.

