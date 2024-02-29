It’s time to explore the world of Final Fantasy 7 once again with the much-anticipated release of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. How much exploring fans will be able to do while playing through the story is a topic of conversation, though. So, is FF7 Rebirth open world?

Is FF7 Rebirth Open World?

Image via Square Enix

The first game in the remake trilogy, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, was not an open world and was very streamlined by the plot, with few areas where players had the chance to deviate. It was, like most Square Enix games, limited in terms of where players were able to go with set paths they had to follow. Square Enix has attempted the open-world concept before through Final Fantasy 15. That game had some mixed results when it comes to its open world, leaving players wondering if Square Enix would try again. Well, it looks like Square Enix has finally given its answer.

The short answer is that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an open world. The game is set up similarly to the first game in the trilogy, but with the party out of Midgar, players will be able to explore the open areas of the FF7 world and even ride the Chocobos once again. However, it is not set up to be an open world in the traditional sense. While other open-world games have the entire map available at the start of the game, FF7 Rebirth requires players to unlock the different areas as they progress through the story. This keeps the chaptered storyline consistent from the first game in the trilogy.

However, if players are not careful, they can trigger cut scenes that will forcibly lead them through the story and cut off the open world to follow the plot. Players should make sure to note where the quest marker is and avoid it if they want to keep exploring or fulfilling other side quests and tasks. Hopefully, Square Enix has learned from their mistakes with FF15 and has added more enjoyable content to fill its open world.

And that’s whether FF7 Rebirth is open world. If you want to know more before getting lost in the game, find out how to get all the summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to make sure you have a formidable team in the end.