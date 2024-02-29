Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get All Summons in FF7 Rebirth

Summons have always been a big part of the Final Fantasy series, and you can bet they’re back in a big way in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Without further ado, here’s a rundown on every Summon available in FF7 Rebirth and how to get them.

All Summon Locations in FF7 Rebirth

There are a total of 13 Summons you can get in FF7 Rebirth, though it’s worth noting that there’s a small handful that can only be acquired through save data bonuses. The rest of them are made available largely through Chadley’s Combat Simulator quests.

We’ve compiled the entire list for you down below:

SummonHow to Unlock
LeviathanSave data bonus for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
RamuhSave data bonus for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission.
Moogle TrioPreorder bonus for players who preordered the Digital Deluxe Edition of FF7 Rebirth.
IfritAvailable at the start of the game.
ShivaAvailable at the start of the game.
Chocobo and MoogleAvailable at the start of the game.
TitanUnlocked via Chadley’s Combat Simulator quests in the Grasslands region.
PhoenixUnlocked via Chadley’s Combat Simulator quests in the Junon region.
AlexanderUnlocked via Chadley’s Combat Simulator quests in the Corel region.
KujataUnlocked via Chadley’s Combat Simulator quests in the Gongaga region.
Bahamut ArisenUnlocked via Chadley’s Combat Simulator quests in the Cosmo Canyon region.
OdinUnlocked via Chadley’s Combat Simulator quests in the Nibel region.
GilgameshComplete all Protorelic quests in all regions and max out Summon levels for every Summon you got from Chadley. You’ll then gain access to Gilgamesh Island where you can complete the final Protorelic quest.

Head back to Chadley to complete the final Combat Simulator quest to get Gilgamesh.

How to Beat Chadley’s Combat Simulator Quests

As you can see, most of the Summons in FF7 Rebirth are obtained through the Combat Simulator. However, if you just attempt them straight up when you first arrive at a new region, you’ll quickly find out that these battles are tough as hell.

To make them easier, hit up all three Divine Intel locations in each region to unlock three progressively easier difficulty settings for the Combat Simulator fight. This will make the fights feel much more manageable but make no mistake, they’re still no pushovers.

How to Upgrade Summons in FF7 Rebirth

In addition to making the fights easier, the Divine Intel locations also allow you to upgrade the Summon in that region. When you’re at a Divine Intel location, interact with the shrine to play a little mini-game. You’ll need to memorize the positions of the face buttons on the screen, then tap them according to how they appeared just before the mini-game starts.

Upgrading the Summon makes the Combat Simulator fights more manageable, they make your Summons more powerful, and this is required for getting Gilgamesh towards the end of the game. Only the Summons obtained via Chadley can be upgraded.

That’s all you need to know about getting every Summon in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
