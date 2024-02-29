Category:
How to Redeem Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth Demo Bonuses in FF7 Rebirth

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Feb 29, 2024
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix

For those who played Final Fantasy 7 Remake, FF7R Episode INTERmission and the demo for FF7 Rebirth, Square Enix has some special bonuses for you. Here’s what they are and how to unlock them.

How to Get FF7 Rebirth’s Bonuses

After turning on FF7 Rebirth, on the main menu screen, you’ll be given a list of options, including to start a new game. You can unlock your bonuses by going down to “Bonuses” and then clicking “Check Saved Data.”

The bonuses are as follows:

  • Those who have saves data from the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo will get a Kupo Charm & Survival Set. Those who beat the demo will get to skip the Nibelheim portion at the start of the game, since they’ve already played through it.
  • Those who have saved data from FF7 Remake will get the Leviathan Summoning Materia.
  • Those who played FF7R Episode INTERmission will get the Ramuh Summoning Materia.

With the exception of having to beat the demo to get to skip Nibelheim, FF7 Rebirth will take any amount of progress for Remake and INTERmission. That means, if for some reason you don’t have access to your save file or you played the former on PlayStation 4 and didn’t move your data over, you just have to start the game up and quickly save to get the rewards. Remake and INTERmission are both available on PS Plus.

From there, you can get your bonuses in-game by going to the Main Menu, heading to System, and going down to DLC / Bonuses. This’ll give you the ability to acquire your bonuses materials.

And that’s how to redeem the bonuses that you can get for having played previous games in the series when you boot up FF7 Rebirth.

