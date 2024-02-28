Category:
News
Video Games

FF7 Rebirth’s Most Bizarre Tie-In Ad Makes Sephiroth Even More Foxy

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 03:35 pm
Sephiroth with fox ears in FF7 Rebirth.

It is wild that the Final Fantasy VII (FF7) Rebirth development team did not know Sephiroth was being added to Smash Bros. What is even more wild, however, is that there exists a FF7 Rebirth tie-in with a foxy Sephiroth and noodles.

Recommended Videos

In Japan, Square Enix partnered with Nissin to promote its Donbei kitsune udon noodles (via Sports Illustrated). The result is fantastic and needs to be watched immediately:

The whole thing is glorious. Sephiroth has a foxy tail and ears. He’s trying to tempt Cloud with noodles. Cloud eats the noodles and recovers 7777 HP. What more could fans of the Final Fantasy series want?

Interestingly, according to Twitter user @aitaikimochi, Fox Tifa, Aerith, and Yuffie were also considered for the advertisement. Thankfully, the company went with Sephiroth, which is way funnier due to him being a raging psychopath in the actual game. Good noodles can make even the most evil character reconsider things, though.

Related: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Has an Amazing Story – And Too Many Mini-Games [Review]

What makes the commercial even more impressive is two important details. First, Sephiroth’s Japanese voice actor, Morikawa Toshiyuki, actually recorded lines for the promotion. The video also uses actual scenes from FFVII Remake and FFVII Rebirth and modded the noddles and costumes into them. We need more game promotions to do this. I want to see Peach chow down on some sushi to promote Princess Peach: Showtime! We can even kick it up a notch and have Cartman and Co. grab a KFC bucket ahead of the release of South Park: Snow Day.

Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth will be available on PlayStation 5 starting Feb. 29. If you’re looking for more information about Final Fantasy, here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article Warzone Mobile Will Feature Cross-Progression, Release Date Revealed
Activision confirms a delay of two weeks for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, but Resurgence Mode is coming back.
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Warzone Mobile Will Feature Cross-Progression, Release Date Revealed
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 28, 2024
Read Article First Look at The Crow Reboot Shows Off Bill Skarsgård’s Goth Abs
Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs in The Crow.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
First Look at The Crow Reboot Shows Off Bill Skarsgård’s Goth Abs
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Feb 28, 2024
Read Article A24’s I Saw the TV Glow Reveals Eerie First Trailer
I Saw the TV Glow Poster.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
A24’s I Saw the TV Glow Reveals Eerie First Trailer
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Warzone Mobile Will Feature Cross-Progression, Release Date Revealed
Activision confirms a delay of two weeks for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, but Resurgence Mode is coming back.
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Warzone Mobile Will Feature Cross-Progression, Release Date Revealed
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 28, 2024
Read Article First Look at The Crow Reboot Shows Off Bill Skarsgård’s Goth Abs
Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs in The Crow.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
First Look at The Crow Reboot Shows Off Bill Skarsgård’s Goth Abs
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Feb 28, 2024
Read Article A24’s I Saw the TV Glow Reveals Eerie First Trailer
I Saw the TV Glow Poster.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
A24’s I Saw the TV Glow Reveals Eerie First Trailer
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Feb 28, 2024
Author
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.