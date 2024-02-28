FF7 Rebirth’s Most Bizarre Tie-In Ad Makes Sephiroth Even More Foxy

It is wild that the Final Fantasy VII (FF7) Rebirth development team did not know Sephiroth was being added to Smash Bros. What is even more wild, however, is that there exists a FF7 Rebirth tie-in with a foxy Sephiroth and noodles.

In Japan, Square Enix partnered with Nissin to promote its Donbei kitsune udon noodles (via Sports Illustrated). The result is fantastic and needs to be watched immediately:

The whole thing is glorious. Sephiroth has a foxy tail and ears. He’s trying to tempt Cloud with noodles. Cloud eats the noodles and recovers 7777 HP. What more could fans of the Final Fantasy series want?

Interestingly, according to Twitter user @aitaikimochi, Fox Tifa, Aerith, and Yuffie were also considered for the advertisement. Thankfully, the company went with Sephiroth, which is way funnier due to him being a raging psychopath in the actual game. Good noodles can make even the most evil character reconsider things, though.

What makes the commercial even more impressive is two important details. First, Sephiroth’s Japanese voice actor, Morikawa Toshiyuki, actually recorded lines for the promotion. The video also uses actual scenes from FFVII Remake and FFVII Rebirth and modded the noddles and costumes into them. We need more game promotions to do this. I want to see Peach chow down on some sushi to promote Princess Peach: Showtime! We can even kick it up a notch and have Cartman and Co. grab a KFC bucket ahead of the release of South Park: Snow Day.

Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth will be available on PlayStation 5 starting Feb. 29. If you’re looking for more information about Final Fantasy, here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth.