FF7 Rebirth’s Director Didn’t Know Sephiroth Would Be in Smash Bros!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is almost upon us. Due to this, we are finding interesting tidbits of information, like how the game’s director had no idea Sephiroth was being added to Nintendo’s massive title Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

This bombshell was part of an interview Kinda Funny conducted with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi.

At around the 43-minute mark, Kinda Funny cohost Imran Khan asks Hamaguchi if he had any feedback on Sephiroth being added to Smash Bros. or if he played as him and used any of that experience to influence the character in Rebirth. Hamaguchi responded, surprisingly, “So, actually, um, with sort of Sephiroth in Smash Brothers, it was actually extremely confidential that he was even going to be in it. So, none of the dev team knew, including myself. So it was more like when the whole world knew it, and that’s when we knew it like, ‘Oh! I had no idea!'”

I am shocked no one on the Rebirth team knew about Sephiroth being added to Smash Bros as DLC. You are telling me Nomura and Kitase didn’t know, either? It makes me wonder who at Square Enix permitted Nintendo to add Cloud’s adversary to the brawler. Regardless, it is comforting to know that developers and gamers can be genuinely surprised by a great reveal at the same time. It makes it feel like, at least in this instance, we are all on the same team, wanting the best for all the iconic video game characters out there.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available on PlayStation 5 starting Feb. 29. If you’re looking for more information about Final Fantasy, here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth.