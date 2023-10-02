Workshop maps and custom games modes were hugely popular in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Many players would log on purely to enjoy these fun and interesting player made creations. The upgrade from CS:GO to Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), though, has left this content rather broken and in a really weird place. For those unhappy with what’s happened, there’s one method you can try to play Workshop maps in CS2 that may work for some.

How to Play Workshop Maps in CS2

With the change to CS2, pretty much all of the content on the actual Steam Workshop, including maps, no longer works with the game. Only content made in the new Source 2 Engine will actually be able to be played in CS2. The best way for now to get custom maps is to actually ignore the Steam Workshop and search for CS2 maps on YouTube and Reddit. Obviously be careful what you click on, and make sure everything looks legit first. Once you’re happy, download the map file. You’ll then need to take that and do the follow steps to get the map up and running:

Place the downloaded map file here: Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\game\csgo\maps Launch Counter-Strike 2 and open the console. Enter the command “map %map_name%” and press Enter. As you start typing the map’s name, the game will provide auto-suggestions to help you complete it. You should then be able to load up and start playing on the custom map.

You should note that when placing the downloaded maps in the folder that the folder structure should be like this: Counter-Strike Global Offensive > Game > CSGO. If you place it in …\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\maps, the map won’t launch. Make sure to avoid this mistake and you should be good to go.

That’s how you can play Workshop maps in CS2. It’s a very annoying process to have to do. Hopefully Valve sort out the Steam Workshop and custom server support for CS2 soon!

