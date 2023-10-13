How to Buy Boss Items from Molhu in Lords of the Fallen

Since Demon’s Souls introduced the world to difficult dark action RPGs, challenging bosses in this genre have dropped items that you can later trade with a specific NPC for powerful weapons, armor, spells, or other equipment. This is also true of Lords of the Fallen, but with its own little twists. Here’s our guide to buying boss items in Lords of the Fallen, which involves an NPC named Molhu.

How to Buy Boss items from Molhu in LotF

Once you reach the hub area of the game, Skyrest Bridge, you’ll find a creepy NPC named Molhu hiding up a set of stairs by the Vestige. You have to shift into the Umbral realm to see him, and once you do, you can speak with him to purchase items, upgrade your Umbral Lantern, or – later on – offer items called a remembrance to purchase boss items. You cannot do so right away, even though you’ll likely have Soulflayed Pieta’s stigma after defeating her to receive the Remembrance of Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal and a handful of items called Umbral Scourings that state they can be traded with Molhu. You can’t until later.

Related: Is Lords of the Fallen Harder Than Lies of P?

Instead, once you reach near the end of the area called Pilgrim’s Perch, look for a ladder leading down into nothingness with moths flying about it. Shift into the Umbral realm here and climb down to the revealed area, where you’ll find a bloated body that you can Soulflay surrounded by enemies. If you’re quick, you can Soulflay the corpse and pick up a very important item called the Bowl of Revelations. Take this item back to Molhu and give it to him in order to unlock the ability to spend Umbral Scourings on boss items. Unlike other Soulslike games, you can purchase multiple pieces of equipment from each major boss, given you have enough Scourings.

Take, for instance, Pieta’s remembrance, which you can get by Soulflaying the ghostly Stigma in her boss arena. You can purchase her armor set, the Radiance spell Blessed Renewal, or even her sword.

You’ll find most Umbral Scourings by viewing these Stigmas, which are found throughout the world in the Umbral realm and trigger ghostly cutscenes that expand the lore. You can also buy them from Molhu with Vigor. Furthermore, don’t forget to shift to the Umbral realm to view the Stigma of the major bosses – those with a cutscene – you defeat. Sub bosses without cutscenes will not generally have a Stigma to view or a remembrance to show Molhu.

That’s all you need to know to get those sweet boss items in Lords of the Fallen. Well, you’ll also have to reach those bosses and defeat them – no small task in such a difficult game.

If you’re looking for more, check out our picks for the best early game farming spots to get easy levels in Lords of the Fallen.