When playing any Soulslike game it’s easy to find yourself in a situation where it’s difficult to progress. Whether it’s a tough boss that’s picking you up like a plaything and running you through, or a big lug with a spiked cage for a head that just won’t stop head-butting you to death, there are points where you’ll feel underpowered. In Lords of the Fallen, chances are you’ll run into this power deficit several times starting with the first major boss, Pieta. Luckily we have some choices for the best areas for early game Vigor farming to level up in Lords of the Fallen.

All you need is a good route with a bunch of enemies to kill for their Vigor. Rest and repeat until you have what you need to level up. In this guide, we’ll be covering two efficient early game spots you can use to grind out those crucial levels you need.

Farming for Pieta in Lords of the Fallen

For the first, head back to the Vestige of Marco the Axe. Whip out your Umbral Lamp and jump straight into the Umbral realm. Head to the right down the hill and just on your left you’ll find the enemy used for charge attack practice. Hit him with a charged attack and take him down for some free Vigor. Continue down the path to take out the three crossbow enemies before doubling back. Run back up the stairs to the area with the Vestige and hang a right. Roll through the boxes to reveal one of the big dual ax wielders. Don’t even give him time to grieve over his little wooden house you just rolled over, and take him out followed by his caster friend.

Now head down the staircase just next to you. As you follow the path and round the corner you’ll spot a whole bunch of cocoon-looking things. Run in and roll through a couple to make the enemies mad. You should have a whole wave of enemies start spawning in for you to mow down. They’re just basic Umbral spawn, but they add up for some nice Vigor. After you’ve finished shredding that batch of foes you should spot a ladder on your left. Head up there, but watch out for one more dual ax-wielding enemy just at the top. After ending his career as a butcher, head down the path to the left and kick down the wooden plank to form a path if you haven’t already. You’ll now be heading straight back to the Vestige to complete the loop around. Rest first to exit the Umbral realm and then spend your Vigor for a level. You’ll have about 1600 per run, so it should only take a few to bolster your levels. Once you’ve sufficiently beefed up you can head back to Pieta to give her the beat down!

Best Vigor Farm – The Swamp

The next spot is absolutely wild for Vigor farming. If the first spot was the slot machine, now we’re sitting at the high rollers table. This one is located in the swamp area that you gain access to after defeating The Congregator of Flesh boss. A short stroll from the boss arena will have you entering the swamp. You’ll need to use your Umbral Lamp and shift into the Umbral realm to navigate past the swamp water. Jump down into the area where the swamp was and run straight ahead until you see the Vestige for the area just to your left. Unlock this, and now we’re good to go on an Umbral rampage.

Make sure you’re in the Umbral realm and head to your right. Three juiced up Umbral swamp enemies will get up and try to attack. They look different, but for all intents and purposes they’re still just slow, shambling Vigor pinatas. Crack ‘em open and then turn around to spot the ramp leading to the upper level. Run up to the enemy in front of the plank and kill them. Then turn around and beat up the new friends you have sneaking up behind you. Cross the plank to the other side, and there’ll be a hunched over bird-like enemy that wants to use some spells on you. Just rush them so they don’t get the chance. You’ll then see a big ‘ol white worm-like structure in front of you. Run a lap around it to get all the enemies to stop taking a nap and then clear them out.

Run through to the next clearing and make your way to the other side of it. Before you continue, turn around and you’ll have another wave shambling at you. Clear them out and then proceed. Head straight up the tree trunk path to fight the witch doctor looking fellow. Run along the path and then make sure to stop and turn around to fight the new wave. Once you’ve dealt with them, there will be a lit-up clearing with a door you can open. Doing so will complete the loop back to the Vestige. You can now spend your fresh stack of 3200+ Vigor and items and then rest and repeat until content!

Those are the two best early game farming methods to really help you pile up some Vigor and get your character the stats they need in Lords of the Fallen. For more on the game, check out our guides to all schools of sorcery in Lords of the Fallen, as well as all of the voice actors in the game.