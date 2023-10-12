If you’re the type of Soulslike player who prefers to keep their hands clean of all that monster blood, then you’ve no doubt dabbled in the arcane arts. While learning magic can be daunting in many dark fantasy worlds, Lords of the Fallen does its best to simplify the process while also including enough complexity to appeal to those who want to feel like an all-powerful archmage. If the idea of wasting monsters with holy light or burning them to a crisp sounds appealing, then read on to learn more about all Schools of Sorcery in Lords of the Fallen.

What Are Lords of the Fallen‘s Schools of Magic?

Hexworks’ Lords of the Fallen, which serves as both a sequel and a reboot of the long-dormant franchise, offers players three completely different types of magic to sling at their foes: Rhogar, Radiant, and Umbral.

Rhogar is all about fire, using devastating offensive spells to blast enemies into bits just as the God of Chaos Adyr likes them. Focusing on this school will let you use fireballs, flamethrower-like spells, and even cause meteors to rain from the heavens.

Radiant, powered by the might of the god Orius, is more about defensive abilities and healing, but that’s not to say they can’t unleash a deadly bolt of lightning when the going gets tough. Aside from spells dedicated to healing HP and reducing the amount of damage you may take, Radiant sorcerers can shoot lightning bolts, electricity orbs, and even briefly pierce enemies with a lance of golden light.

The last option, Umbral, effectively siphons the essence of death and channels it into the world of the living, unleashing devastating but very slow spells to level the playing field. Using this field will allow you to create massive balls of energy that detonate on a timer and coat your equipped weapon with death energy, boosting its damage significantly.

If you really want to focus on playing a spellcaster in Lords of the Fallen, then you’ll want to build your character in such a way that reflects their inherent connection with the god that grants them their power. The two core stats that impact your magical prowess are Radiance and Inferno. The former obviously increases how effective you are when it comes to casting Radiance spells while the latter determines your connection with Adyr and Rhogar spells your bond entails.

What Classes in Lords of the Fallen Are Good for Spellcasting?

Certain classes are geared toward players who’d prefer to play as a dedicated sorcerer, namely Orian Preacher and Pyric Cultist. The Preacher is HEAVILY built around the use of Radiant magic, boasting a substantial mana count and decent Vitality to balance out their lack of physical power. In a similar vein, the Cultist has most of their skill points dumped into Inferno, making them a glass canon. With meager defenses and lackluster damage with a weapon, players who choose this class should be able to destroy their foes if they can avoid getting hit. But beware, as one decent slam from a mighty boss might be all it takes to put you down.

As for Umbral magic, there’s no dedicated class built around this school. Given how important the theme of death and traversing into an alternate plane of reality is in Lords of the Fallen, any class can use Umbral magic. There’s no dedicated stat for it but what the game doesn’t tell you is that it scales with your Radiance and Pyromancy level. So if you place skill points in either of those categories, you’ll get a slight bump to your Umbral proficiency as well.

How to Learn Spells in Lords of the Fallen

Technically, you won’t be learning how to cast spells in Lords of the Fallen. You’re a sorcerer, meaning you have an innate sense of magical power. When it comes to acquiring new spells, you can simply find them by exploring the world, opening chests, and looking off the beaten track. You can even find powers that aren’t explicitly tied to any of the three schools, like an ice spell that slows enemies down.

Another way to gain new arcane abilities is to kill your opponents. Certain foes who can use magic will sometimes drop the spell that they use, and if you acquire it, you’ll be able to give them a taste of their own medicine. Hexworks have insisted that every spell you see an enemy use in Lords of the Fallen is one that you can add to your personal collection. That also applies to bosses, by the way.

That’s your basic guide on the different schools of sorcery in Lords of the Fallen. While some gatekeeping individuals may insist that using magic in a Souslike is “playing on easy mode” I assure you that’s not the case. This is a tough game and even if you can create fire with your fingers, you’ll still be pushed to your limits so you might as well use any advantage you can!

