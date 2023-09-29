All Starting Classes in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is shaping up to be a compelling next-gen experience with unique takes that Soulslike players will no doubt get some fun out of. It has all the hallmarks of a FromSoftware title: Challenging boss fights with monstrous creatures, a trial-and-error death mechanic, and even those massive doors you’d usually push to enter new biomes. You’ll also have to choose from ten starting classes in Lords of the Fallen before kicking off into the unknown, though, and here’s our guide to what we know about them so far.

Every Starting Class in Lords of the Fallen

A recent overview trailer for Lords of the Fallen provided a glimpse and brief description of a few of the ten classes you can choose from. Viewers can see the Blackfeather Ranger prepare to sling an icy arrow with a bow, then a Pyric Cultist spewing a wall of flames from their hand. As expected of a Soulslike, each class will fulfill a particular parameter or niche in combat. As you level up, you can mold these classes in whatever way you see fit.

Below is a description of all the starting classes and what items you will receive for choosing them.

Blackfeather Ranger: A ranged class that can use multiple types of arrows to wreak havoc from afar. Starting items will be an Axe, Bow, Oak Arrows, Poison Arrows, Light Shield, and Medium Armor.

Pyric Cultist: A cultist worshipper of Adyr who can use three types of magic to spew out devastating spells. Starting items will be Cultist Staff Polearm, Phogar Catalyst, Infernal Orb Spell, Medium Armor, and Small Manastone.

Orian Preacher: A religious class capable of flinging spells, from impactful light attacks to supportive buffs. Its starting items are Hammer, Light Shield, Radiant Catalyst, Healing Radiance Spell, Light Armor, and Small Manastone.

Dark Crusader: By purchasing the Deluxe Edition for Lords of the Fallen, you can unlock this melee-focused class. It will use the strongest and heaviest weapons in the game. You will receive a Crusader Greatsword, Crusader Heavy Armor, and Rosary Catalyst as starting items.

Condemned: Following in the footsteps of FromSoftware titles, Condemned is the barebones “hardcore” class. It will have nothing to use and grinding will be necessary to survive.

Exiled Stalker: A stealthy yet lethal melee-damage dealer suited for players who love critical hits, parrying, and dodging. Its starting items will be Two Daggers, Medium Stalker Armor, Throwing Dagger, and Poison Salts.

Hallowed Knight: The Hallowed Knight is an approachable class for newcomers, focused on high survivability. It’s also a versatile class that can use grenades and tools while dishing out good damage. The starting items will be a Short Sword, Knight Shield, Heavy Armor, Grenades, and a healing consumable.

Mournstead Infantry: Dipping between ranged and melee, the Mournstead Infantry can improvise during combat to defeat enemies. It has high defense and scales with Strength. The starting items are Spear, Light Shield, Heavy Armor, Throwing Javelins, and a healing consumable.

Partisan: From a crossbow to a meaty flail, the Partisan can utilize a variety of weapons. It seems to be a great defender and attacker across the board. Its starting items are Flail, Knight Shield, Crossbow, Heavy Armor, and Unripe Berries.

Udirangr Warwolf: A high-damage offensive class trading off defense in favor of going all-out. It can use tools as support, but you’ll mostly be in the thick of combat swinging away. Its starting items in Lords of the Fallen are Long Sword, Throwing Axes, Medium Armor, and Fire Salts.

If you’re looking for more articles about this game, check out our Lords of the Fallen preview to get a better idea of its mechanics and gameplay.