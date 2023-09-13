Lords of the Fallen Preview: A Unique Take on the Souls-like Genre

When it comes to games in the Souls-like genre, it can be difficult to stand out. Indeed, with FromSoftware continuing to expand its critically acclaimed Elden Ring with DLC, it’s almost an impossibility. Thankfully, if you offer a unique premise and mechanics, you’re sure to turn some heads. That is what developer HexWorks is hoping to achieve with its upcoming title, Lords of the Fallen. A reboot of the 2014 game of the same name, this new adventure was shown off during PAX West 2023, and I got a chance to preview it for a hefty hour and a half.

Adjusting to New Mechanics

The demo started with a particularly gory intro before throwing you into the character creation screen. You can adjust your sex and body type, and have a choice between nine different classes. I ended up picking the Ranger class because I like to be nimble and have a long-range bow and arrow ready for attacking from afar when my health is low. All the things you come to expect from a Souls-type game were accounted for: Dodging, parrying, shortcuts, health potions, etc. The timing is tricky for the parry, but it is unbelievably satisfying to pull off. I let off a hoot and a holler every time I did.

Where Lords of the Fallen differs from other titles in the genre, however, is with its Umbral Realm. This otherworldly, ghostly state is a plane where enemies are stronger and the player character is weaker. You automatically enter it upon death, giving you a second chance at a boss or regular enemies. But it isn’t just used for revival purposes. There are parts of the game where sections will be blocked off that are actually open in the Umbral world. Using your Umbral Lantern, you can peer into these areas for a preview of what awaits you there, and holding a button down will cause you to enter the Umbral world outright. Be careful, though: Once you enter, the only way to escape is to find recovery sites called Vestiges.

Lords of the Fallen throws a lot of controls at you in its tutorial area. Granted, I appreciated all the different tools and abilities at my disposal, and the game does a good job explaining them all to you. How to use the lantern, a special grappling move that pulls an enemy’s soul towards you, a different stance you can switch to where you hold a weapon with two hands: these are all helpful things to know. However, it is a lot to remember. I’m sure the mechanics will be easier to recall the more you play, but I did end up feeling slightly overwhelmed.

Being Bossed Around

One thing Lords of the Fallen does ease you into, though, is its boss fights. The first major enemy, Bulwark Otto, acts as a tutorial encounter. He is easy to dodge, and the game emphasizes the parry move and its timing here. It does big damage, so players should end up dispatching Otto with ease. Of course, in a Souls-like tradition, an even wilder foe that you are meant to die to shows up right afterward. Named The Lightreaper, he comes flying in on a dragon and quickly dispatches you with a fiery death. I was quite humbled.

My last 30 minutes with the demo were spent trying to fight a boss named Pieta. She uses a sword of light and ends up flying around on wings when you do enough damage to her, so my bow became quite handy. However, she is insanely difficult, and I ended up dying the first time I attempted the battle. Thankfully, the person in charge of the demo mentioned an assistant near the fight entrance called the Iron Wayfarer. He is easy to miss, but he can be a big help during the encounter. Of course, the AI can be sporadic, and one time he fell within seconds of one of my boss attempts. Still, it is great to have the option available, even though I did not end up defeating Pieta after trying five times.

My preview of Lords of the Fallen was a positive one. I came away impressed with its mechanics, boss fights, and the alternate plane of existence. Seriously, the shift to the Umbral Realm within seconds is quite impressive on a technical level. The title will be released on October 13 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.