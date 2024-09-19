Dragon Age: The Veilguard Might Be Game of the Year [Preview]

It’s a bold move to hand out a title like Game of the Year before a game’s even released. But after getting a preview and marathoning Dragon Age: The Veilguard for seven hours straight, I can confidently say that if you like action RPGs, this is the best in the genre for 2024. Sorry, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but it’s not even close.

Recommended Videos

And while I stand by the gauntlet I’m throwing down, I’ll lay a caveat beside it, too. Seven hours is a long time to spend with a game, but the sections I previewed were highly curated. I got the context of the early missions, two companion recruitments, and the mission that leads up to the end of Act 1. Built into this were boss fights, the chance to chat and flirt with the extremely eligible set of bachelors and bachelorettes, and a smattering of side quests. While I got a good look at some of the broad strokes of the game, many of the finer details were missing, leaving the picture pretty but ultimately fragmented.

The Character Creation Is Everything I Hoped It Would Be

With all that out of the way, Veilguard is a game that starts off gorgeous and just doesn’t stop. The character creation is everything I wanted in Baldur’s Gate 3 but could only get through mods. You’ve got the standard face and body sliders, but Veilguard goes deep, adding hooded eyes, ear height and types, and even the option to include ear asymmetry and cauliflower ear. Makeup, scars, tattoos, and body paints are all options you can use to really make your character your own. And yes, tattoos and body paints are very separate things.

But the real highlight is the hair. If you love playing long-hair characters, you know the torment of only being able to choose between the mid-length bob or long hair that floats awkwardly over the shoulder. But Veilguard brings us into the future. With long hair, Rook’s silky strands are ludicrously luxurious. Curls likewise look fantastic, and even short hair is crisp. But you really only get this experience if you opt for the best hair graphics available.

With credit given where it’s due, it’s time to acknowledge the awkward horned elephant in the room. The option to be a Qunari is a welcome addition to character creation, and it’s what I’m going to select for my main Rook. But after a gameplay preview showcased a now notorious male Qunari, I found myself worried I wouldn’t be able to make the muscle babe of my dreams. And after toying around with character creation for some time, I found most of my concerns addressed.

The horn options are fantastic, offering a variety of shades of black, brown, and white, with a variety of ornaments. And you can certainly reduce the Megamind-like forehead that was showcased in the game clips, which was a huge relief. The only issue that was left for me was some minor visual bugs that occurred where the horns meet the base, as some don’t quite line up.

The World Is Beautiful – And There Is So Much Loot

Dragon Age: Origins introduced us to the color brown. But Dragon Age: The Veilguard paints with a full palette and offers an endless array of environments, from the dark and gritty city of Minrathous to the glistening, Venice-like city of Treviso. These environments are immediately distinct and recognizable, but if you really look closely at any area, you start to see how much love and effort was poured into each scene. Market stalls feel realistic; the flora and fauna are carefully curated. And each city, forest, and dungeon feels like its own living, breathing entity.

Likewise, there are plenty of details in the environment that build into the greater narrative of the games. Themes of regret, the corruption of power, choice, and consequence, are baked into the very DNA of Veilguard, and the execution is artfully articulated in the very landscapes you explore.

But perhaps more importantly, there’s lots of loot. Each area has plenty of items and chests to discover. Most large chests are marked on the map and include a mini puzzle to unlock. But there are also so many caches, resources, and tiny sacks of gold scattered around each level that reward exploration and prove to be a delight for anyone who’s a treasure-hoarding goblin. And if you’re reading this, I’m probably talking about you.

Your Choices Have Consequences

Like many fans of the franchise, I came to adore Dragon Age because of the array of choices it set before me. And Dragon Age: The Veilguard takes the concept of choice and consequence and brings it to the next level, with devastating and delightful results.

I won’t spoil anything. But there are so many decisions you can make in the game, and each has its impact. Choosing to send one character into a dangerous situation, for example, might mean that they’re injured (complete with bruises that linger) and can’t come with you on your next mission.

And while some decisions are minor, other choices foisted on you are absolutely brutal, with no right or wrong answer. With one decision I made, I was forced to trawl through the destruction I’d wrought, and it left me with a sickly feeling of guilt. But my feelings underlined just how much I loved the game after only a day of playing it. I was fully immersed in the world, in its people, and in its story. The culmination of the beautiful, detailed settings, fantastic writing and voice acting, and the agency of choice brought me fully into the game.

Related: Dragon Age: The Veilguard Will Live or Die by Its Companions

The Combat Is Fast-Paced But Probably Not for Everyone

While I’m sure most everyone will love the story and characters, the one area I think will separate the community is combat. If you enjoy games like Elden Ring, Wukong, and God of War, you’re more than prepared for what Veilguard will throw at you. But if you come to the game a little unfamiliar with dodging and blocking, you might find yourself overwhelmed.

If you’re a turn-based fanatic, you might struggle to really get into the combat. Alternatively, if you love crushing buttons and bludgeoning your opponents to death, with the only build you need being “unga bunga weapon does bleed damage,” you might find the skill trees to be overly involved.

However, build crafting is a major component of combat in Veilguard. Each time your Rook levels, you’ll get a skill point, which you can dedicate into a sprawling skill tree, which you’d ideally synergize with your equipment. Equipped items can have certain abilities, which you can unlock over time, and you can further enchant or upgrade them to further empower them. The companions have their own skill trees, but these are much more simplified.

What’ll probably throw most players for a loop, though, is controlling your companions. Each companion has abilities and can be told to focus their attacks on enemies. To do this, you’ll need to open up a menu that essentially pauses the combat and lets you select your abilities. Abilities that synergize to do more damage are clearly marked, and your companions will even tell you when their abilities are off cooldown so you’re not constantly checking the team tab.

Coming into the preview, I expected the companion menu to be clunky in combat. And while it felt awkward at first, by the end of the day, it felt like second nature. What wound up being far more of a thorn in my side was the camera. While it’s generally fantastic, if you’re ever too close to the wall, the camera can freak out. This turns a fight incredibly dicey on harder difficulties when dodging and blocking are the only things separating you from a meeting with the floor and possible game over screen.

Should You Play Veilguard If You Never Played Dragon Age?

I’ll admit, it can feel intimidating to get into Dragon Age: Veilguard. The game is definitely a continuation of a broader story in a world that’s already been established. But a lot of effort has been made to make it clear what certain terminology is and what the stakes are.

You’ll enjoy it the most if you’ve played Inquisition, but it’s not essential to get into the game. And the further you go, the more it feels like a new game. Ultimately, if you’re really into story-driven games and epic adventures, it’s absolutely a game you should try out.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available to play on October 31.

Travel and accommodations were provided by the publisher for the purposes of this preview and without the expectation of positive coverage in exchange.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy