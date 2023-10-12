All Voice Actors in Lords of the Fallen

Now that Lords of the Fallen is out and players are experiencing the grim realities of Axiom and Umbral, they’re no doubt having many, many conversations with the game’s expansive cast of characters. It wouldn’t be a Soulslike experience without a bunch of NPCs milling about in odd places, speaking cryptically about the world, history, or their strange reverence for the sun. Lords of the Fallen is no different and while its cast may be smaller than many other gigantic AAA RPGs, there’s still plenty of talent on display. So much so that you might be asking, “Who are the voice actors in Lords of the Fallen?”

Who Are the Voice Actors in Lords of the Fallen?

Fans of the franchise will be pleased to know that while 2023’s Lords of the Fallen isn’t a direct sequel, Nathan Constance does reprise his role as the banished god Adyr. Serving as the main antagonist of the game, Constance has had roles in plenty of other popular games including Titanfall, where he voiced the sinister Vice Admiral Marcus Graves, as well as Boris in Killzone: Mercenary and Gorgutz ‘Ead’unter in Warhammer: 40,000: Dawn of War III.

Related: Is There Co-Op in Lords of the Fallen?

Yong Yea also plays a significant role in Lords of the Fallen as Andreas, a nobleman who’s rather jealous of the player’s importance given the Umbral Lamp that has come into their possession. A veteran voice actor, Yea’s voice can also be heard as Sekido in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, along with God of War: Ragnarok, Sim Settlements 2, Genshin Impact, and Dark Deity. Yea is also the voice of Vatu in Paladins.

Another very popular voice actor in Lords of the Fallen is Jennie Kwan who has appeared in approximately 70 productions. These include Starfield, Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa, Lost Judgement, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Kwan is arguably best known for playing Suki, a fan-favorite character in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The complete voice cast for Lords of the Fallen is as follows:

Adyr – Nathan Constance

Adyr’s Echo – Julia Vila

Andreas – Yong Yea

Byron – Greg Powrie

The Cleric – Eva Savage

Damarose – Ony Uhiara

Drustan – Dylan Brady

Dunmore – Chris Okawa

Father of Misery – James Alexander

Gerlinde – Zigi Ellison

Issac – Joe Zieja

Kukajin – Jennie Kwan

Lightreaper – Armen Taylor

Pieta – Lizzie Wofford

Sophesia – Kristen Atherton

Sparky – Brian Protheroe

Stomund – Stephen Spencer

Tancred/Reinhold – Kellen Goff

Thekh-Ihir – Walles Hamonde

Winterberry – Heather Nicol.

Additional voices for Lords of the Voices were provided by Conor McCarry, Jess Nesling and Laila Alj.

Again, not a sprawling cast but Lords of the Fallen does sport some fantastic vocal talent.