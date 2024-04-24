Sitting at dinner with friends in Metaphor: ReFantazio
Category:
News
Video Games

Metaphor: ReFantazio Won’t Have Romance Like Persona

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 06:23 pm

Mere days ago, Metaphor: ReFantazio‘s release date was announced during a gameplay showcase. Not long after, it was revealed, shockingly, that Metaphor: ReFantazio will not contain any romance options. This important piece of information was divulged during a Q and A for the game (via Siliconera):

Recommended Videos

While Metaphor: ReFantazio will still contain social elements like Persona, you won’t be able to date your companions. Acting on who ships who or pursuing the best waifu will be impossible. However, the possibility still exists that there will be a forced romance as part of the story. If the developers can focus on that, perhaps a love story can be more fleshed out.

Somewhat surprisingly, those in the gaming circle are celebrating this development. As spotted on Kotaku, X user tiago feels the relationships in Persona lack depth anyway:

Others, like user Manic, just wanted to date the pink-haired animal/human hybrid:

As for me, I’m indifferent. I always dated everyone in the Persona series for completionist purposes and never thought they were given enough attention. But I also felt some characters made sense to be together and I had certain favorites. Maybe I will give Atlus the benefit of the doubt to create an experience where it is shown how important bonds are between all races and sexes, regardless of any romantic attachments.

Set in The United Kingdom of Euchronia after the assassination of its king, Metaphor: ReFantazio is releasing on October 11, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S, and involves the Persona series’ creators: Katsura Hashino, Shigenori Soejima, and Shoji Meguro. It follows the story of the protagonist and Galica the fairy, as they work together to break the curse of the kingdom’s prince and compete in a tournament to win the throne.

Post Tag:
Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Niantic Acknowledges Issues With Pokemon GO Avatar Update: “We’re taking this seriously”
pokemon go avatar update
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Niantic Acknowledges Issues With Pokemon GO Avatar Update: “We’re taking this seriously”
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ Game-Breaking Recruitment Bug to Be Fixed in Upcoming Patch
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ Game-Breaking Recruitment Bug to Be Fixed in Upcoming Patch
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO’s Wiglett Debut During Rediscover Kanto Event Excites & Confuses Fans
Photo of a beach scene with the Pokemon Wiglett popping out of the sand, with several question marks nearby
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO’s Wiglett Debut During Rediscover Kanto Event Excites & Confuses Fans
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Niantic Acknowledges Issues With Pokemon GO Avatar Update: “We’re taking this seriously”
pokemon go avatar update
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Niantic Acknowledges Issues With Pokemon GO Avatar Update: “We’re taking this seriously”
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ Game-Breaking Recruitment Bug to Be Fixed in Upcoming Patch
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ Game-Breaking Recruitment Bug to Be Fixed in Upcoming Patch
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO’s Wiglett Debut During Rediscover Kanto Event Excites & Confuses Fans
Photo of a beach scene with the Pokemon Wiglett popping out of the sand, with several question marks nearby
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO’s Wiglett Debut During Rediscover Kanto Event Excites & Confuses Fans
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 23, 2024
Author
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.