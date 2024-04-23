Metaphor Re Fantazio Release Date
Metaphor: ReFantazio Release Date Revealed Alongside New Gameplay Showcase

A story of fiction unveiled
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 10:59 pm

The official release date for Metaphor: ReFantazio has been officially revealed in the latest Atlus Exclusive showcase. Initially scheduled for a 2024 release, the newest original game from the company is now confirmed to drop on all platforms on October 11, 2024.

But that wasn’t all as we also get an in-depth look at the game’s systems, such as its more active approach to combat. Instead of fully turn-based fights as traditional, Metaphor includes some action gameplay to fend off weaker enemies. You can also easily run away from stronger conflicts if needed.

The party draws power from Archetypes, a Persona/Demon-like system where each character can specialize in a certain role during combat. All characters can freely use any available Archetype, leading to diverse compositions and strategies to approach a battle.

Lastly, we now properly met the Gauntlet Runner, the ship-like vehicle the main party travels during their journey. With the inclusion of free-time mechanics and side activities, players have a myriad of options to choose from to spend their days as they gather popularity among the people. We can cook, spend time with party members or even take a bath!

Metaphor has a dream team with some of the biggest Atlus names, such as Katsura Hashino (Director), Shoji Meguro (Soundtrack) and Shigenori Soejima (Design), all of them having worked mostly on the Persona series. But other talents from the industry such as Koda Kazuma (Concept Artist from the NieR series) are also present in bringing a new RPG experience to the public.

Pre Order and Collector Edition items for Metaphor: ReFantazio
Image via Atlus

Related: Metaphor: ReFantazio Creators Describe Its Inspirations & How It Differs from Persona

Pre-orders have already started and include battle-aiding items. Special editions include outfits and BGMs from other Atlus’ titles. The Physical Collector’s Edition also includes an exclusive Atlus 35th Anniversary Artbook.

Metaphor: ReFantazio releases on October 11th, 2024 for PC, Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S.

