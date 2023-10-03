Is There Co-Op in Lords of the Fallen?

Lords of the Fallen is the next promising Soulslike with many aspects of the ever-popular formula, but will it include a co-op system, too? For many fans and newcomers, multiplayer has been a nice boon that makes challenging fights and exploration more manageable and fun. Dialing up a friend makes all the difference after struggling with a difficult boss, so co-op play has plenty of value in a Soulslike game. Thankfully, Lords of the Fallen does have a co-op system that allows you to summon a player and jump into another’s game world. In fact, the system is very seamless and has new features that fix a frustrating multiplayer gripe from Elden Ring. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Play Co-Op in Lords of the Fallen

To invite a friend to your game world in Lords of the Fallen, you must head to an in-game checkpoint called a Vestige to summon them. From here, you can also change the parameters of the world, loot drops, and so on. Lords of the Fallen will only have online co-op at launch, so local multiplayer won’t be available until the developer adds support.

Online co-op also has a neat feature that allows you to revive a guest when they die. Usually, in FromSoftware games, someone who joins your world and dies will return to their world. This forces your partner to spend a few minutes rejoining your world again. The revive feature intends to make the entire experience less intrusive so you and your guest can get back to making progress.

The same applies to the resurrection mechanic, as well. Whenever a host dies in Lords of the Fallen and revives in the Umbral realm, they can return to the living world called Axiom and bring their guest with them. An accompanying player will always transport around with the host so that both can progress together. Addition details on co-op are still under wraps as we get closer to the title’s release date, but it appears you can only invite one guest into your world at a time.

Per an interview with MP1st, Lords of the Fallen developer HexWorks explained co-op would be “two player only, the host and the guest.” It’s unclear if that will change post-launch, but for the time being, you’ll have to explore as a duo rather than a trio.

