All Pre-Order Bonuses for Lords of the Fallen

By
Knight fighting a massive creature in a burning village in Lords of the Fallen.

Set to debut on October 13 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Lords of the Fallen has a few editions you’ll want to know about to score several pre-order bonuses. Nowadays, the hottest titles have multiple versions split between different editions. Each will have a collection of extra in-game items or lack thereof in a base version. If you’re not strapped for cash, investing a tad more to buy a Deluxe or Collector’s Edition may be worth the venture. Thankfully, players who purchase Lords of the Fallen before release will get pre-order bonuses regardless of the edition. Here’s a rundown of all the pre-order bonuses for Lords of the Fallen and what the various editions have.

Every Pre-Order Bonus for Lords of the Fallen

Depending on where you buy Lords of the Fallen ahead of release, the bonuses will be different. For instance, Best Buy pre-orders will include a free steel bookcase for physical copies of the Standard and Deluxe Editions. Pre-ordering at GameStop will get you a Lamplighter’s Pendant metal replica. If you buy this online, bring a printed copy of your receipt to GameStop to get the bonus.

For other retailers plus GameStop and Best Buy, players will get the following pre-order bonuses:

  • Bronze, silver, and gold armor tints to customize a character.
  • Five HP items
  • Five MP items
  • Three XP items

All Lords of the Fallen Editions and Their Bonuses

Unlike the others, the Lords of the Fallen Standard Edition for $69.99 simply comes with the game, but as mentioned, you can also reap the pre-order bonuses. Next up is the Deluxe Edition, which costs $10 more. It comes with the game and the following extras:

  • Dark Crusader starting class
  • Digital artbook
  • Digital soundtrack
  • 3D model viewer

Screenshot of all the bonuses included in the Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition.

The Collector’s Edition of Lords of the Fallen costs $249.99. It includes the Deluxe Edition’s rewards plus these items:

  • Hardcover art book
  • Two-sided poster
  • Three art cards
  • Steelbook case
  • 10″ Dark Crusader figurine
  • Mood lighting figurine display case

Screenshot of the Collector's Edition for Lords of the Fallen.

Overall, the Deluxe Edition has the most value for your buck since it includes a class similar to Berserk protagonist Guts. But if you’re shooting to add a figurine to your growing library, the Collector’s Edition might be your go-to for this title. Either way, Lords of the Fallen is right around the corner, so make sure to pre-order if you want the bonuses.

