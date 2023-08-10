All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions for Starfield

Starfield is less than a month away from release and, let’s face it, it’s going to sell a silly number of copies. But what if you haven’t pre-ordered it just yet? You might be wondering just what are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Starfield? Here’s the answer.

Here’s What You’ll Get If You Pre-Order Starfield

There are several editions of Starfield, and if you pre-order any of them you’ll get three pieces of in-game content. These will also be free to anyone who has an active Game Pass account (Starfield will also launch on Game Pass) when they’re playing it.

The digital content, bundled together as the Old Mars Skin Pack, is as follows:

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

Laser Cutter

Sometimes, retailers will offer additional pre-order bonuses, but that’s not the case here. There’s no exclusive content for ordering Starfield from Amazon, GameStop, or anywhere else. So, if you’ve decided to purchase this space RPG, the only real choice is which edition to get.

Here Are All The Different Starfield Editions

There are three basic editions to choose from, plus an upgrade option. Here are the editions on offer:

Starfield Standard Edition – $69.99. (Physical/Digital)

This is the game, alongside the aforementioned Old Mars Skin Pack, if you pre-order. On Xbox, the boxed edition comes with a disc, while on PC it comes with a code.

Starfield Digital Premium Edition – $99.99 (Digital only)

This is the base game (and pre-order bonus), alongside the following:

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

If you buy this edition, you can also play the game from September 1st, five days before its mainstream September 6th release.

Starfield Constellation Edition – $299.99 (Physical Only)

On top of the base game and pre-order bonus pack, the Constellation Edition gets you these:

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

Chronomark Watch and Case Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

This edition has sold out in the US, with pre-orders going on eBay for $100 more than the $299.99 RRP. However, it’s still available to pre-order from Bethesda’s international store, so if you know someone in the UK or Europe it could be worth asking them to order.

Is that watch really worth having, though? Bethesda describes it thus: “Made for explorers, the Starfield Chronomark watch is the perfect addition to any space farer’s collection.” It would a little cool to have a facsimile of Starfield’s in-game watch on your wrist too. But, thanks to the FCC’s website, you can read the watch’s manual here and it seems like an underwhelming piece of kit.

Bethesda has been careful not to call it a smartwatch, and states “The Starfield Chronomark watch does not transmit phone calls, does not support cellular service, and is not a touch screen device.” If you’re after the Constellation Edition just to display it on your shelf, fine. But this collector’s edition’s centrepiece seems to lack anything other than Bluetooth connectivity and a few token functions. It’ll tell when you’ve got a phone notification, and not a lot more, which I wouldn’t personally be shelling out the extra $200 for.

Did I expect a fully-functional smartwatch in a $299 collector’s edition? Of course not. But I’m definitely getting a Fallout 76 canvas bag vibe.

Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – $34.99 (Digital and physical)

This lets you upgrade to the premium edition of Starfield. If you’ve already pre-ordered the standard digital version, this will both give you the Shattered Space expansion and let you play it five days early. A few retailers are selling a physical version of this upgrade, with steel case and Constellation Patch. But, be warned, it won’t let you play the physical edition of Starfield five days early.

Those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Starfield. And if you want to know if your PC will be able to handle it, check out the PC requirements here.