10 Games with the saddest endings

For many people (including me), the ending makes a game memorable. And if the game makes you shed a tear or two at its conclusion, it stays with you forever. So, grab some tissues and prepare to get sad as I list some of the saddest endings in video game history.

10. To The Moon

Indie games have their ways of emotionally impacting you. Such is the case for To The Moon, a story about two scientists with the technology to alter memories. They are approached by an old man who asks them to change his memories. The goal is to plant a memory of fulfilling a promise to his wife of traveling to the moon with her, which he can’t do now.

The entire game from then on is like watching a story in reverse while knowing the sad ending. It truly showcases how short life is, and it’s the moments that matter at the very end. If you haven’t played To The Moon yet, I would highly recommend trying this gem out.

9. Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima showcases a war-torn world of pain and suffering. The ending is truly heartbreaking; after ridding the island of Mongols and breaking the Samurai code multiple times, Shin is sentenced to death by the shogunate – and by his uncle, who you spend one part of the game trying to save, no less.

This leads to a duel between Shimura and Shin, which is just painful to watch in its own right. It’s almost like seeing a father and a son fighting to the death. Each is trying to protect their philosophy of what honor and strength truly are. Plus, Ghost of Tsuhsima‘s brilliant cinematics just add to the tension of this fight. Of course, being the protagonist, we know who’s going to win.

After the fight, you are given the choice to kill Shimura and respect his honor as a Samurai or spare him and disregard his honor. Whatever you choose, it will leave your heart in pieces.

8. Metal Gear 3 Snake Eater

Metal Gear 3 Snake Eater‘s ending is one you don’t expect coming, which makes the shock of it even more painful. The duel between Snake and The Boss, on its own, is a heartbreaking moment. The Boss, who was more like a mother figure to Snake, defected to the Soviet Union and was thought to be working with them.

Snake, unaware of this fact and trying to fulfill his mission, was forced to kill The Boss, with her final words being, “You’re a soldier now, Naked Snake.” Of course, Snake later debriefed Eva, and it came out that The Boss was working for the US government as an infiltrator, trying to prevent the nuclear catastrophe. All she was doing was serving her country until her last breath.

Snake’s salute on The Boss grave will always remain one of the most iconic and saddest moments in gaming history.

7. Spider-Man

A game about the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man can’t possibly be that sad, right? Well, that’s the devastating part about the tale of Peter Parker, a hero always doomed for heartbreak.

Such is the case for the conclusion of Marvel’s Spider-Man game. While you enjoy web-slinging and taking out bad guys for most of the game, the reality of the superhero world comes crashing down at the end, where you have to sacrifice Aunt May to save the rest of humanity.

The decision is as heartbreaking for the player as it is for Peter. The choice between being a good nephew or the protector of the city haunts him as he chooses the latter. And to add salt to your wounds, you can even visit the grave of Aunt May in Spider-Man 2.

6. That Dragon, Cancer

You know a game is going to be emotionally devastating when it has cancer in the name. As you play That Dragon, Cancer, you become invested in the lives of the Greens, almost becoming a family member. You watch the kid grow, play, and have fun. The game is a rollercoaster of happy and sad moments. In one instance, you see this happy family enjoying their time together, and in another, the crushing reality of cancer.

The story hits home for those who have had loved ones face cancer; the pain and struggles of the fight against this disease are showcased beautifully in this game.

5. Life Is Strange

Sometimes, sacrifices have to be made for the greater good, no matter how hard they are. In Life Is Strange’s deeply enthralling narrative, you have to make choices that impact Max and her best friend Chloe. As the game progresses, you get familiar with the bond between the two friends and how they tackle the impending doom about to hit Arcadia Bay. It’s a classic coming-of-age story that emphasizes the strength of friendships.

With only two goals in mind, to protect Chloe and save Arcadia Bay from the upcoming disaster, Max does whatever she can with her otherworldly powers. But, even then, her priority is to save her one and only best friend.

Of course, the game is mentioned on this list, so you know things don’t turn out so jolly. In the end, you have to make the ultimate choice between saving your friend or your hometown. Whatever you choose, it’s sure to be heavy on your heart.

4. Brother: A Tale Of Two Sons

Brother: A Tale of Two Sons is a unique puzzle game that follows the story of two brothers on an adventure to find a cure for their father’s sickness. The gameplay isn’t that complex, as you mostly solve puzzles. On the surface, it looks like a wholesome game that showcases brotherly love. You will find yourself rooting for both brothers as they overcome massive hurdles just to cure their father. All of this is set in a fantasy medieval world inspired by the Lord of the Rings.

Sure, the game has its grim moments, but the last thing you would expect is the emotional gut punch at the end. The older brother dies, and that too in a gruesome way, leaving the younger brother alone to complete the adventure they set out on. The epilogue drives the dagger deeper as you see the younger brother paying respects at his brother’s grave.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is by far one of the best open-world games to ever exist. Gameplay aside, a good portion of the credit goes to the brilliantly written character Arthur Morgan.

To put it simply, Arthur’s redemption story will always remain one of the best protagonist stories of all time. From blindly following orders and performing immoral acts to understanding the concept of mortality and trying to redeem himself, he goes through it all. So, when you see him sacrifice himself for John, a close friend and brother, you understand the depth of Arthur’s character.

Are you going to shed tears as Arthur stares into the sunrise? Well, that depends on you, but one thing is for sure: RDR2‘s ending will hit your heart like no other.

2. The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us is a tragic tale of sacrifice and survival. It follows the story of Joel, who is tasked with escorting Ellie across a zombie-filled America. The twist here is that Ellie is immune to the virus and could help engineer a vaccine.

Along the way, the bond between Ellie and Joel deepens as they face not only zombies but also humans, who are sometimes worse than the zombies. Being someone who has lost a daughter, Joel is given a chance to be a parent again. And you see this father-daughter bond forming as the game plays out.

This bond also explains the ending and why Joel decided to choose Ellie over humanity. As someone who has gone through the pain of losing a child, Joel couldn’t bring himself to go through it again, choosing to be a father rather than a hero. It’s a sad and complex conclusion.

1. Walking Dead: Season One

The Walking Dead is one hell of a rollercoaster. It’s an episodic and emotionally layered adventure of Lee Everett (an ex-criminal) and Clementine (a young girl).

Lee becomes a guiding light to Clementine and helps her to survive a world infested with the undead. It’s the beautiful father-daughter relationship that sprouts between Lee and Clementine that makes Walking Dead such an enthralling experience. Lee is somehow given a chance for redemption, leaving his criminal past and protecting this young kid who’s lost her family in a world full of monsters, undead, and humans alike.

It’s also why the ending feels like a stab in your heart, watching Lee ask Clementine, who has lost her family once, to lose it again, and this time, by her hands. The entire sequence of Lee asking Clementine to end his life is painful to watch. Even while dying, Lee’s first priority was to protect Clementine.

And those are the 10 games with the saddest endings.

