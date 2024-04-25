Anglers are one of the many dangerous creatures found around the wasteland in Fallout 76, and they can be tied to some challenges. This guide is here to cover where you can find the hidden mire beasts and kill them when you do.

How to Find & Kill Anglers in Fallout 76

Anglers can be found around the Gnarled Shadows in the northern section of the Mire or at the Thunder Mountain Substation. I recommend heading to the Gnarled Shadows first because there are a couple of different spawn locations and better chances of finding a full group. Searching north or northeast of the Gnarled Shadows also gives you a chance to find Anglers, which makes the top of the Mire a worthwhile spot.

If you aren’t having any luck with the northern side of the Mire, you can head south toward Harper’s Ferry and the Mega Sloths. Just north of Harper’s Ferry is the Thunder Mountain Substation TM-01. When you find the substation, there is typically a group of Gulpers that patrol the area. With a bit of luck, some Anglers will spawn that will fight the Gulpers. This is a perfect opportunity to attack both creatures and earn some easy parts for more crafting.

While searching for Anglers in Fallout 76, you need to look out for their camouflage. They tend to stay submerged, with the growth on their head sticking out like the animals we knew before the wasteland. The main difference is that the growth resembles Lure Weed from the surrounding area. If you attempt to collect the lure, the beast will attack, and it’s time to take it down. Just watch out for the slime projectiles and keep a ballistic weapon on hand to dish out the most damage.

And that’s how to find and kill Anglers in Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

