How to Find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76

Appalachia is full of oddly giant beasts, but the Mega Sloths in Fallout 76 can be some of the friendliest when you meet them. This guide will cover where you can find these creatures on the map when you need to.

Fallout 76: Mega Sloth Locations

The best place to find Mega Sloths in Appalachia is to search the Treetops point of interest in the southern part of The Mire. I had some great luck in this area, which is just south of Harper’s Ferry and the rest stop. You can tell when you’re in the right area by how many trees start to appear and how crowded the forest gets. These creatures tend to hang out by themselves, but they may have one other sloth with them if you’re lucky.

If you can’t find a Mega Sloth in Treetops, you can also locate them in the surrounding areas, which makes this one of the best spots to find the creature. The KMAX Transmission to the east of Treetops also has a chance to spawn at least one sloth. If that doesn’t work, you can head south to the Southern Belle Motel. Keep an eye out as you go past trees because they could be hanging around off the ground.

Once you find a Mega Sloth in Fallout 76, you don’t need to attack them right away. Unlike most of the giant creatures in the game, sloths can stay friendly and won’t get aggressive unless you provoke them. All of the dangerous creatures or NPCs in Appalachia will have a red name when you aim at them, which clears the sloth and the Brahmin in this case. Of course, if you start attacking, the sloth will be forced to defend itself and then you’re in for a tougher fight.

