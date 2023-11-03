How to Reach the Camp in The Invincible

The Invincible is a story-driven action adventure game by developer Starward Industries based on the classic sci-fi novel of the same name by Stanislaw Lem. In this guide we’ll be covering how to reach the camp, which is your first main objective of The Invincible.

How to Locate the Camp in The Invincible

The first thing you’ll need to do after waking up as the space-exploring scientist, Yasna, is to inspect your backpack. Specifically, you’ll want to retrieve your notebook behind the backpack. This will serve as both your map and a key reference point for information as you discover more about the world. You’ll want to flip the page of the map over. On this page, you’ll see that the priority is to get to the camp.

You’ll see structures labelled ‘dog’, ‘needle’, and crocco’. These are rock formations resembling those creatures and objects. You can use your telescope to spot them in the distance to help get your bearings. You should also spot a note on the map labelled rope. Before you head towards the base, you’ll want to collect this rope. I won’t spoil anything, but trust me when I say it comes in handy later on!

Follow the path that leads between the ‘needle’ and crocco’ landmarks towards the base. Remember to whip out your map if you’re ever not sure of the path. You’ll come across an alcove in the rocks that you’ll need to climb through. Once on the other side, you’ll be able to see the camp in the distance. Head towards it and you’ll come across a steep slope. You’ll have to make a choice of sliding down or looking for another way around. It’s totally safe to slide down, so I’d recommend just doing that.

Continue walking towards the camp and you’ll be swallowed up by a raging sandstorm. Keep venturing onwards until you black out. Afterwards, you’ll be able to get back up and keep going. You’ll now be closer than ever to the camp. While it looks like you may be able to take a path on the right-hand side, that’s not the way to go. Instead head down the slope into an underpass that will lead to the camp. After a bit of climbing, you’ll reach the camp!

That’s how to reach the camp in The Invincible. It can be a little unclear how to reach this first main objective as you start out with the game.