Marvel Zombies is one of the wildest and bloodiest comics that Marvel has ever produced. Initially penned by Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, it sees your favorite Marvel superheroes turned into flesh-eating monsters. It’s as gruesome as it sounds, but in order to really sink your teeth in you’ll need to know where to start. So if you were wondering how to read the Marvel Zombies books in order, here’s your answer.

The Best Order to Read the Marvel Zombies Comic Books

Be warned, I’m not kidding about things getting bloody. Published before Disney purchased Marvel, Kirkman was astonished by just what he got away with. You could tackle them in chronological order, but it’s easier if you group them together. The best place to start is Ultimate Fantastic Four Vol. 5: Crossover, where writer Mark Millar and artist Greg Land brought the Marvel Zombies to unlife:

Ultimate Fantastic Four Vol. 5: Crossover Marvel Zombies Marvel Zombies 2 Marvel Zombies Return

Marvel Zombies 2 was Kirkman’s last book before he handed the reins over to other writers. Marvel Zombies Return is also the last time we see things from the zombies’ perspective.

The below are spinoff stories taking place in the main Marvel Zombieverse including one where the Marvel Zombies take on the Marvel Apes. I absolutely am not making this up, I swear. You can also pick up Ultimate Fantastic Four Vol. 6: Frightful if you want to see what happened to the Zombie Fantastic Four.

Marvel Zombies: Dead Days Marvel Zombies vs. Army of Darkness Marvel Zombies: Evil Evolution

The series then (mostly) ditches the Zombieverse, hopping around various dimensions including the regular 616 universe:

Marvel Zombies 3 Marvel Zombies 4 Marvel Zombies 5 Marvel Zombies Destroy Marvel Zombies Supreme

Set in the now-erased Secret Wars / Battleworld realm, Marvel Zombies: Battleworld is a great read if you’re an Elsa Bloodstone fan.

Marvel Zombies: Battleworld Age of Ultron vs. Marvel Zombies (Battleworld)

Finally, after a gap of five years, the series returned with Marvel Zombies Resurrection. It’s slightly less bloody than previous entries, but the zombies turn up in Galactus’s hollowed-out corpse, which is a hell of an entrance.

Marvel Zombies Resurrection

And that’s how to read the Marvel Zombies books in order, though probably not on a full stomach.