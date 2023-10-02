Lies of P’s Wishtone Cube is a handy little device. You can load it up with various wishes including regenerate health, resurrect Specter, and more to use mid-battle. But you don’t get unlimited uses, so you might find yourself wondering just how to recharge your Wishstone Cube in Lies of P. I’ve got the answer.

What You Need to Know About Recharging Lies of P’s Wishstone Cube

In truth, you don’t actually recharge the Wishstone Cube in Lies of P. Instead, you have to purchase a new Wishstone, which is used up each time you activate the Wishstone Cube.

What the in-game text tells you about the Wishstone Cube, that it “…recharges in storage when you revive or visit a Stargazer,” is a bit misleading. The first Wishstone Cube you’re given, the one to regenerate your health, does seem to come with one free recharge, but from there onwards you need to purchase new Wishstones.

Where Do You Get New Wishes for the Wishstone Cube?

You get the Wishstone Cube from Giangio, who you encounter near and inside St. Frangelico’s Cathedral. He gives you the Wishstone Cube and your first Wishstone, the blue Recovery Wishstone. However, once that Wishstone is used you can’t get any more until later in the game. It’s almost a waste of time giving it you this early.

To make the most of the Wishstone Cube, you need to meet Giangio a third time. That won’t happen until you’ve beaten the Eldest of The Black Rabbit Brotherhood boss fight and gained access to the Gold Coin Fruit Tree at Hotel Krat.

Giangio will set up shop in a room by the Gold Coin Fruit Tree. You can access the Tree and Giangio’s shop directly from the Hotel Krat, down one of the upstairs passages. Once you’ve picked the Gold Coin Fruit, another fruit regenerates every nine minutes (real time) or so. You use these to purchase Wishstones from Giangio, each with a different effect.

How Do You Actually Refill the Wishstone Cube?

So what is Lies of P’s Wishstone Cube text talking about? It says, “Using a Cube uses up a Wishstone, but it recharges in storage when you revive or visit a Stargazer.” What it should say is that if you have spare Wishstones of the same type that are loaded into your cube (bought from Giangio), it will auto-refill when you die or visit a Stargazer. That’s not recharging by any stretch of the imagination. So, the two methods to refill the Wishstone Cube, provided you have spare Wishstones of the same color, are to die or interact with any Stargazer. You can also switch out the Wishstone you’re using at a Stargazer.

That’s how to ‘recharge’ your Wishstone Cube in Lies of P. And if you need advice on tackling the bosses or coming to terms with other mechanics in the game, take a look through our archives.