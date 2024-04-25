How to Recruit Clarke in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Star-Cross’d Lovers Script Guide)

As you explore Ardinale City, you’ll encounter a hero named Clarke, who requires a specific item before you can recruit him. Here’s how to get the Star-Cross’d Lovers Script and recruit Clarke in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get the Star-Cross’d Lovers Script in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Exact Location

The Star-Cross’d Lovers Script is sold at the General Store in Ardinale City in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. It is a rare spawn, with a 30% chance of appearing in the shop’s available wares every 30 minutes in real-time, and costs 5,000 Baqua. If you don’t see the Star-Cross’d Lovers Script, leave the area, return in half an hour, and check again. It’s a pain and may take a few tries before it shows up unless you’re lucky; it took me six or seven attempts.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

To find the Ardinale City General Store, start at the southern entrance and take a right just before the fountain, down a set of small stone steps. Follow the winding path down and around to the left, where you’ll eventually reach the slums. The General Store is in the top left. You can see its exact location in my map screenshot below:

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Recruit Clarke in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

With the Star-Cross’d Lovers Script in hand, travel to the east section of Ardinale City, where you’ll find a big fountain. Clarke is standing just in front of it. Speak to him, and he’ll be ecstatic that you have the Star-Cross’d Lovers Script. Select “Welcome to the ranks” when prompted to recruit Clarke. He is one of the harder recruits in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes due to the Star-Cross’d Lovers Script’s spawn rate, but patience pays off.

If Clarke isn’t by the fountain, progress your game until you’ve finished the Ardinale City storyline, then return, and he will be there. Once recruited, you can open the Theater at your Headquarters, provided you’ve upgraded it enough,

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more