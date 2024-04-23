How to Recruit All Heroes in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Character Guide)

There are around 120 recruitable characters on the continent of Allran, and if you want them all, you’re going to have to find them. Here’s how to recruit all non-storyline heroes in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Recommended Videos

All Heroes in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and How to Recruit Them

While many heroes require a simple conversation before they’ll join the Eltisweiss Watch in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, some need something first, such as a specific item or party member in your team. Some characters also are unavailable until you reach a certain point in the story.

Here’s every hero and how to recruit them in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, sorted by location.

NOTE: This guide does not contain heroes recruited automatically as part of the main story.

All Arenside Recruits

There are four recruitable characters in Arenside:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Gigina – Available after the Abandoned Mine.

– Nowa must be at least level 9. Speak to him. Glen Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Defeat him in a card battle. Paquia Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea. Give her five Regular Eggs.

The easiest way to do this is to defeat Shell Eggs in Grum County. Mandie Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea. Joins automatically with Paquia.

All Eltisweiss Recruits

There are seven recruitable characters in Eltisweiss:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Iugo Reach Eltisweiss in Grum County. Speak to him at the bar in an alley in the center of town. Mellore Reach Eltisweiss in Grum County. Run down the steps in the center of town, then follow her to Redthroat Ridge and defeat Nerthus. Dr. Corque Unlock your Base. Go to the bottom left of town to be introduced to Beigoma. Speak to Dr. Corque in his house in Eltisweiss, and then continue the Beigoma storyline. Reid Unlock your Base. Go to the bottom left of town to be introduced to Beigoma. Speak to Dr. Corque in his house in Eltisweiss, and then continue the Beigoma storyline. Isha Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea. Speak to her by the fountain in the bottom-right of town. Then complete the following tasks:

– Find the black cat at the bottom-left corner of town.

– Steal a Cockatrice Egg from a treasure chest in a Cockatrice fight in Mountain Path Homeward.

– Deliver a package to the Item Shop in Arenside. Douglas Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea. Speak to him at the Blacksmith on the left side of town, then give him 10 Iron Ore. Only Iron Ore gathered after speaking to him count. Larla – Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan.

– Open the Mission Guild. Get an Epic Success rating on a Mission Guild mission, then speak to her at the Inn.

All Altverden Village Recruits

There are three recruitable characters in Altverden Village:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Francesca Reach Eltisweiss in Grum County. Speak to her to the left of the Inn. Kuroto Reach Eltisweiss in Grum County. Speak to him, then defeat five Wild Boars at Redthroat Ridge. Falward Unlock your Base. Speak to him in the village hall and give him 15 Healing Herbs.

All Werne Village Recruits

There are three recruitable characters in Werne Village:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Yume and “Friend” – Reach Eltisweiss in Grum County.

– Recruit Mellore. Speak to Yume’s grandmother to the left of the village entrance, then go to Redthroat Ridge and speak to Yume. Frida Unlock your Base. Speak to her at the Armor Shop. Pieter Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Speak to him at the allotment in the top-left of the village.

All Fort Xialuke Recruits

There is one recruitable character in Fort Xialuke:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Yusuke Reach Eltisweiss in Grum County. Speak to him. He’s standing next to two guards.

All Mountain Path Homeward Recruits

There is one recruitable character in Mountain Path Homeward:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Maureus Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea. Speak to him while you have a character with more than 250 base MP in your party.

All Abandoned Mine Recruits

There are five recruitable heroes in the Abandoned Mine in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Galdorf Unlock your Base. Speak to him at the entrance, then bring him a Palenight Mail. You can find the Palenight Mail next to Ormond down a narrow path in the Abandoned Mines Midpoint. Ormond Unlock your Base. Speak to him at the Abandoned Mines Midpoint. He’s down a narrow path that veers to the left. Give him 3 Iron Ore. Hiro Unlock your Base. Speak to him in the Abandoned Mines Midpoint. He’s in the section where you circle around and walk through several rocks with bridges. Aleior Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan. Speak to Marisa at your Base, then go to Altverden Village and speak to the person wearing brown near the entrance. Afterward, speak to Aleior in the Abandoned Mine. Durlan – Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan.

– Reach Headquarters Level 2.

– Open the Mission Guild. Speak to him in the Abandoned Mine Depths.

All Bounty Hill Recruits

There are two recruitable characters in Bounty Hill:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Wyler Unlock your Base. Speak to him, then help him find his sister. Marin Unlock your Base. Joins automatically with Wyler.

All Dappled Forest Recruits

There are two recruitable characters in the Dappled Forest:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Kerrin Unlock your Base. Speak to her, then bring her 20 Lumber. Fume – Unlock your Base.

– Reach Headquarters Level 2.

– Open the Mission Guild. Speak to him.

All The Greatwood Recruits

There is one recruitable character in The Greatwood:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Gieran Unlock your Base. Speak to him, then give him a Rune of Conservation.

A Rune of Conservation drops after defeating the Ancient Seed boss in The Greatwood.

All Base Recruits

There are 11 recruitable characters at your Base. Note that the last one is missable and requires every other character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to be recruited first:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Martha Unlock your Base. Speak to her east of the Inn. Chron Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Speak to him by the south entrance. Celia – Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse.

– Recruit Kurtz. Speak to the chef in the Inn to start the Cooking Battle storyline. Continue the Cooking Battle scenario, and she’ll join you. Faye – Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse.

– Recruit Yusuke, Yume, and Francesca. Walk over the bridge on the left side of your Base, and you’ll get a cutscene, then recruit B’baba in Daphan Village. Speak to Yusuke, then Francesca, and then Yume. Once you’ve spoken to Yume, Faye will join you. Leon – Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse.

– Reach Headquarters Level 2. Speak to him by the west entrance. Shixeen – Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse.

– Collect 120 cards. Once you’ve collected 120 cards, defeat Shixeen at your Base. Milana – Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea.

– Recruit Code L and open the Rune Shop.

– Reach Headquarters Level 2.

– Upgrade the Rune Shop once. Speak to her outside the Rune Shop. CJ – Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan.

– Recruit Garoo and Isha. Speak to her at the southern gate, then go to the Runebarrows and defeat the boss. Selbineth – Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan.

– Recruit 80 characters.

– Reach Headquarters Level 3.

– Unlock the Mystery Room.

– Attempt Hero Trial mode. Speak to her in the Mystery Room. Allaby – Available after the Norristar storyline. Speak to her at the Inn. Leene (MISSABLE) – Main story

– Recruit all 119 other characters. If you’ve recruited every other character, she joins automatically after a certain story point at the end of the game.

All Hishahn Recruits

There are nine recruitable characters in Hishahn:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Carrie Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Walk over three different bridges in the town. Recruiting her will unlock fast travel. Nell Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Interact with the brown bag behind one of the shop stalls near the center of town. Riufan – Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse.

– Nowa must be at least level 32. Speak to him, then defeat him in a one-on-one battle with Nowa. Huang Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Speak to him, then give him a Wheel-Eye Bream. You can catch one at the hidden fishing spot northwest of The Seaside Cavern. Kurtz Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Speak to him, then bring him the Grilled Tutuva Recipe. You get the recipe from an NPC in the upper section of Treefolk Village. Jorhan Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea. Speak to him, then bring him a Yellow Rose Censor. This is dropped by the Scarab enemy in the Eastern Desert, though it appears as an Unknown Antique. You’ll need to get it appraised to reveal it. Aire – Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea.

– Nowa must be level 36. Speak to her. Nowa will race her, and if he wins, she will join. Syd – Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan.

– Reach Headquarters Level 3. Speak to him, then give him 1 Iron Ore, 1 Mystic Lumber, and 1 Dire Beastbone.

Momo Available during the Norristar storyline. Speak to her, then defeat the boss at The Seaside Cavern.

All Twinhorne East Recruits

There are five recruitable characters in Twinhorne East:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Pastole Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Speak to him on the west side of town. Mariette Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Speak to her, then give her Mariette’s Charm.

Mariette’s Charm is obtained from a treasure chest during a random Rabbit Archwitch fight in The Greatwood. Dalton – Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan.

– Reach Headquarters Level 3.

– Unlock the Mission Guild. Speak to him. Aoi – Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan.

– Recruit Iugo. Speak to him with Iugo in your party, then defeat Aoi in a one-on-one battle as Iugo. Dijkstra – Available after the Norristar storyline.

– Recruit Quinn. Speak to him with Quinn in your party, then complete his quest.

All Daphan Village Recruits

There are five recruitable characters in Daphan Village:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Lam – Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse.

– Recruit Riufan. Speak to Riufan in the Inn at your Base, then add him to your party and go to Daphan Village. Speak to Lam, then leave, and return to speak to Lam once more.

Note: This recruit is currently bugged for some players. Hakugin – Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse.

– Recruit Mio. Speak to her on the right side of the village while you have Mio in your party. Code L Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Speak to him in the village’s Rune Shop, then bring him a Rune of Currents.

The Rune of Currents is dropped during the main story by the crab boss in Hishahn Old Town. B’baba Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Joins you automatically in the process of recruiting Faye. Enoe – Available once you finish the scenario in Euchrisse.

– Reach Headquarters Level 2.

– Unlock the Mission Guild. Speak to him by the musician.

All Treefolk Village Recruits

There is one recruitable character in Treefolk Village:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Squash Available once you start the scenario in Euchrisse. Speak to him, then give him a Sparklestone.

Defeat a Phantombird in the Dappled Forest to get the Sparklestone.

All Proving Grounds Recruits

There is one recruitable character in the Proving Grounds:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Galladur Available during the Norristar storyline. Speak to him by the main switch that rotates the long corridor.

All Dabavin Recruits

There are three recruitable heroes in Dabavin in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Rody Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea. Speak to her in the center of town, and then give them a Pearl Pocket Watch.

You get the Unknown Pocket Watch from a Desert Killer in the Great Sandy Sea, which you must then appraise to discover its true identity of the Pearl Pocket Watch, Prunella Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea. Speak to her in the Inn and give her 100,000 Baqua.

Note: she gives you 50,000 back. Reyna Available after reaching the Great Sandy Sea. Speak to her at the top of the town, and battle her. You must bring her down to 50% health within three turns.

All Impershi’arc Recruits

There are four recruitable characters in Impershi’arc:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Stadler Available after reaching Impershi’arc. Speak to him and then defeat him in a simulated mock troops battle. Cabana – Available after reaching Impershi’arc.

– Reach Headquarters Level 2. Speak to him. Quinn – Available after reaching Impershi’arc.

– Nowa must be at least level 37. Speak to her, then complete her quest at the Den of the Dunes. Scarlet Available after completing the Impershi’arc storyline. Speak to her, then race her and win.

All Ardinale City Recruits

There is one recruitable character in Ardinale City:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Clarke Available during the Norristar storyline. Speak to him outside Seign’s house, then give him the Star-Cross’d Lovers Script.

You buy the Star-Cross’d Lovers Script from the city’s Item Shop, though it has a rare chance of appearing.

All Yarnaan Recruits

There is one recruitable character in Yarnaan:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Goldsmid Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan. Speak to him while you have a character with at least 180 Physical Attack in your party.

Note: If you’re further along in the story, you’ll find him in Twinhorne West.

All Eldroad Recruits

There is one recruitable character at the Eldroad:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Chandra – Reach Headquarters Level 2.

– Unlock the Drill Ground at your Base.

– Recruit Code L. Speak to the soldiers at the Drill Ground at your Base, then add Code L to your party and go to the Eldroad. Fight Chandra and win.

All Twinhorne West Recruits

There are two recruitable characters in Twinhorne West:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Rohan – Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan.

– Reach 5,000 Population at your Base. Speak to him at the town’s Inn. Hogan Available after starting the scenario in Yarnaan. Speak to him, then make 50,000 Baqua in profits from trading.

Note: profits made before talking to him do not count.

All Athrabalt Recruits

There is one recruitable character in Athrabalt:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit Foxiel – Available during the Norristar storyline.

– Recruit Kurtz. Speak to her on the eastern side of town by the market stall and fountain, then talk to Kurtz at the Inn at your Base. Speak to Foxiel once more.

All Snowpeak Pass Recruits

There is one recruitable character in Snowpeak Pass:

Recruitable Character Prerequisites How to Recruit El Alicanto Available after the Snowpeak Pass storyline. Speak to him near the top of the pass and defeat him in battle.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more