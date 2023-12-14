Like Minecraft, LEGO Fortnite has you hacking away at trees, rocks, and the like to gather resources. But what happens when the tools you’re using wear out? If you’re wondering how to repair tools and weapons in LEGO Fortnite, here’s what you need to know.

Can You Repair Items in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite isn’t the worst game for weapon durability (I’m looking at you, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild), but your tools and weapons break more often than you might expect. In that case, what do you do? How do you repair them? Unfortunately, you don’t.

Right now, there’s no way to repair weapons or tools in LEGO Fortnite. When that durability bar empties, the item will break and that’s that. Minecraft and many other survival games let you use a grindstone to repair your tools, but there’s no such item in LEGO Fortnite (yet, at least). Officially, there’s no way to repair weapons.

And unofficially? There was originally a glitch that would let you repair weapons. However, a lot of people are reporting the glitch has now been patched out. Still, if you want to give it a try, here’s what to do:

Build a chest from your building furniture tab. You’ll have to have built a lumber mill (for the planks) and a shack to unlock furniture.

Put the items you want repaired in the chest.

Destroy the chest by punching it or by using another weapon.

When the chest explodes, pick up the items.

I tried it and had no luck, so, for me at least, it seems like the exploit been patched out. That means that when your weapon or tool breaks, the only option is to find or build another one. You can find granite and wood without needing any kind of tool so you should, at least, be able to build a new axe or pickaxe pretty quickly.

So the answer to how to repair tools and weapons in LEGO Fortnite is, unfortunately, you can’t.