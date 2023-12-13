One thing you’ll need an abundance of in a survival crafting game is storage. In LEGO Fortnite you’ll find your inventory choc full of resources very quickly so you’ll want some Storage Chests to store away what you’re not using. Here’s how to get and use Storage Chests in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get and Use Storage Chests in LEGO Fortnite

Once you’ve set up a Village and have started gathering resources you’ll find yourself strapped for inventory space. One of the first things you should build is a Lumber Mill. You can can make one with 8 Wood and 15 Granite so they’re nice and easy to build. Once you’ve got one of these you can start refining your spare Wood into Planks. Planks are the key resource required to be able to start building basic storage chests.

If you open up your build menu and head over to the Furniture tab you’ll see Storage as the sub-category on the far right side. In here you’ll be able to find all the Storage Chests that you’re currently able to make. Early on it will just be the trusty Small Chest that can hold stacks of 10 items at a time. It only costs 6 Planks to make so you should make a whole bunch of them to use at the start and upgrade to larger Storage Chests later on.

Once you place them, you’ll be able to simply walk up to your Storage Chests and interact with them to open up their interface. Drag and drop in the items you want to store or vice versa. To get access to Storage Chests with much more storage capacity like the Medium and Large Storage Chests, you’ll need to progress through the game by gathering the resources needed to increase the level of your Village. This will take some time and a lot more resources but you should definitely consider building more advanced Storage Chests as you gain access to them.

The amount of resources you’ll need at each stage of your Village will get higher and higher and therefore so will your storage needs. A Medium Chest can hold 16 items while a Large Chest can hold 20. Crafting these will save you a ton of space compared to the amount of Small Chests you’d need for the same amount of storage.

That’s how you can build and use Storage Chests in LEGO Fortnite. They’re a crucial thing to craft and use, especially as you progress through the game and need piles upon piles of resources for crafting and upgrading.