No Rest for the Wicked Respec
Screenshot by The Escapist
How to Respec in No Rest for the Wicked

Revamp your character's stats with the press of a button.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Published: Apr 19, 2024 01:14 pm

Every time you level up in No Rest for the Wicked, you’re able to put three points into your character’s stats. There are several stats to choose from, starting at a baseline of 10 points. During the early game of the new ARPG, you might want to put more points into a stat like Health or Strength. However, as you progress through No Rest for the Wicked, your feelings might shift, so is there any way to respec your stats?

Respec Stats in No Rest for the Wicked

When you view your stats on the character screen, you can see your current stats and how many points you’ve allocated to each one. However, you’ll also notice there is no option to reset any of the stats you’ve already put into your character.

The stats screen in No Rest for the Wicked. Screenshot by The Escapist

While you might think there’s an NPC to speak to or a place to visit to respec stats, that’s unfortunately not the case. With No Rest for the Wicked being in Early Access, the developers have seemingly yet to add a way to reallocate your stats once you’ve spent them after leveling up. This means you need to be extra careful when picking what stats you want to increase, as your decisions are permanent for the time being.

As No Rest for the Wicked progresses through Early Access, there should be an update that adds a respec feature, as it’s a crucial part of the classic ARPG experience. With the way things currently stand, you’re unable to test out different builds unless you decide to put points into each stat, which is a slow process. Unless you’re dead set on a specific build, I don’t recommend trying to min-max your character, as that locks you into one character build.

I’ll continue to update this guide with more details on the respec feature in No Rest for the Wicked, as they’re made available by the developers.

Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.