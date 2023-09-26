How to Respec Perks in Cyberpunk 2077

When playing Cyberpunk 2077, the way you build your character completely changes the way you can play the game. You have the attributes that directly impact key stats such as Crit Chance and the perks that you’re able to access in the tree. Attributes also can unlock unique dialogue options when the stat is high enough. The skill tree where you can buy and allocate perks is where the real power comes in, though. From turning V into a bullet deflecting katana wielding samurai to a deadly stealth focused hitman, it all comes down to the perks! With something to impactful to your character, surely there is a way respec and make changes? There sure is. Here’s how to respec perks and attributes in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Respec Attributes and Perks in Cyberpunk 2077

Luckily, it’s relatively straightforward to respec V in Cyberpunk 2077. The main issue is the attributes. You’ll be able to fully refund all your attribute points by hitting the reset all button on the attributes screen. This will instantly refund your attributes distribution, allowing you to completely rebuild your character. You only get to do this once per character, however. This means if you’ve reset your attributes once already, you’d need to create another character and start a fresh playthrough. No attribute reset means you’ll then be stuck with your current attribute distribution, limiting the perks you can buy based on attribute totals. If you wanted to respec from a melee build using mostly Reflex to a hacker build using mostly Technical ability you’d be able to do that big shift just once.

Perks are luckily much more forgiving than attributes. You’ll be able to respec your perk build as much as you like. Open up the perks screen and simply use your middle mouse button or prompt that shows on your controller to refund. This will give you the perk point to reallocate. Changing up perks as you play through is a great way to find a build that perfectly suits your playstyle. Due to your attribute totals limiting your possible perk allocations, you’ll need to keep that in mind when planning out the perks you want to use with your build. If you’ve used up your one attribute respec to change from melee to stealth, you’ll be stuck with a stealth style build the rest of your playthrough. You’ll be able to adjust perks within that playstyle still but not drastically alter the build.

That’s how you can respec V’s attributes and perks in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s an easy process but one that can change things up big time. Just make sure you put a lot of thought in to your one and only attribute respec before you pull the trigger!

