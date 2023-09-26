How to Fix Skill Tree Perk Bug in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

The huge new 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 brings in some awesome new changes. One of the major updates is the reworked skill tree. In the 2.0 skill tree, we get a whole new section dedicated to car combat as well as a nice revamp for many of the other skill tree branches. However, if you’ve started a Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough for 2.0 you may run in to a big problem. There is a bug that can prevent you from apply your skill points to the tree. If you’re one of the players struggling with this issue, read on!

How to the Fix Skill Tree Perk Bug in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

Not being able to assign your skills to the skill tree is a huge problem. Especially when that is one of the biggest draws of the 2.0 update for the base game. If you’re experiencing this issue, try the following steps:

Related: What Life Path Is Best in Cyberpunk 2077?

Close out of the game and find Cyberpunk 2077 in your library. On Steam right click on the game, select Properties and then Installed Files. Choose the option to Verify the integrity of game files. If you’re playing on GOG it’s a similar process. Right click on the game, choose Manage Installation and then Verify and Repair.

and then Choose the option to If you’re playing on GOG it’s a similar process. Right click on the game, choose and then Once the game has had the files verified, restart and check if you can now apply points to the skill tree.

If the issue has still persisted, you’ll have to try doing a fresh install of the game. It’s a bit of a pain but that has also worked for some players.

That’s how you can fix the skill tree perk bug in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update. It’s an unfortunate bug happening as a result of the roll out of the update. Hopefully you’ll only need the first option to fix your game!

If you want to read more on the game, check out where Phantom Liberty takes place on the Cyberpunk 2077 timeline.