Is Cyberpunk 2077’s Update 2.0 Coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Cyberpunk 2077’s free update 2.0 is here, packed to the brim with additions, improvements and fixes. That’s on top of Phantom Liberty, the game’s eagerly awaited DLC. But if you bought the game on a last-gen console you’re probably wondering, is Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 coming to PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One? I’ve got the answer, but you might not like it.

Is Cyberpunk 2077’s Update 2.0 on Last-Gen Consoles?

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 is not coming to Xbox One or PS4. It’s not been delayed; it’s not arriving at all. CD Projekt Red announced last year that, after patch 1.6, the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 version of the game would be left as is. It’s not entirely surprising. Cyberpunk 2077 had issues on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, to the point that Sony pulled it from the PlayStation Store, but it was Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players who suffered the most.

And now? The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions are much improved. However, when you look at the patch notes for update 2.0, it’s hard not to feel a little bitter that Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will be deprived of those. CD Projekt Red might have been better just not releasing the game for those consoles in the first place.

So the answer to is Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 coming to PS4 and Xbox One is no.

