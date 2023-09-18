Is Phantom Liberty a Free Cyberpunk 2077 Upgrade?

Cyberpunk 2077 is once again becoming the talk of the town. It’s been a while since its rather rough launch at the end of 2020, and a lot has been going on at CD Projekt RED since then! They’ve been tirelessly working on improving Cyberpunk 2077, and now, the major Phantom Liberty expansion for the game is set to release. However, as the DLC is coming out alongside the 2.0 update, there’s been a bit of confusion around the game’s future. With that in mind, here’s whether the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is free DLC.

Do You Have to Pay for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

The major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t free. It’s a fully featured and large paid expansion for the base game. You’ll need buy the base game, and I’d recommend installing that before the expansion launches. Always nice to have less things to download when you want to jump in to new content! The Phantom Liberty expansion launches on the Sept. 26, so it’s not far off now already.

The confusion surrounding whether Phantom Liberty is free comes from a massive update for the base version of Cyberpunk 2077 dubbed 2.0. This version of the game will overhaul a bunch of systems as well as add in new content. One of the most awesome new features is the incredible looking vehicle combat! As someone who loved the anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, I’m very much looking forward to turning my ride in to a death machine as I speed around Night City. This big new 2.0 content update is what will be free to everyone who owns the base Cyberpunk 2077 game. No extra purchase needed there to get stuck in to some hectic, high octane vehicle battles.

If you want the new story featuring Keanu Reeves returning as Johnny Silverhand, then you will need to fork out for the Phantom Liberty expansion pack. Based on this trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, it will be absolutely worth it though!

