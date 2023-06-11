Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Release Date Trailer Reveals All (and More Idris Elba)

CD Projekt Red showed up for Xbox Games Showcase 2023 to show off the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC expansion with a new trailer and release date of September 26, 2023. Keanu Reeves also returned to the Xbox stage to introduce the game, saying that it brings V and his character Johnny Silverhand back into the fold as players embark on a mission to save the president of the New United States of America while engaging with a new character played by Idris Elba. Players can also expect to check out new locations in Night City and meet new dodgy friends. See it all in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC trailer below.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that needs no introduction, but its redemption arc has been fascinating to watch. After CD Projekt Red positioned the futuristic RPG as one of the most visionary games of all time, the game launched in 2020 to scolding criticism. While most found the shooter’s content to be enjoyable, nearly all players found their experiences plagued with glitches both annoying and oftentimes game-breaking. Players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One had especially terrible experiences, with performance issues crippling gameplay on those platforms across the board.

CD Projekt Red failed its player base but somehow managed to (mostly) bring itself back to good graces with numerous patches and performance improvements over the years. Now, many players have found Cyberpunk 2077 to be an overall enjoyable RPG experience that features interesting characters, punchy combat, and a decent-enough story. So, while Phantom Liberty will arrive a whole three years after launch, it will launch for a base game that is in a much better state. Now we just wait for the September release date of the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion.