Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update Release Date, Phantom Liberty Cinematic Revealed

CD Projekt Red has announced a Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update release date of September 21, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, just one week from this article’s writing. The update, which looks to fix a vast majority of the game’s issues and address years of fan feedback, was detailed during today’s Night City Wire: Phantom Liberty Special presentation.

The 40-minute-long showcase gave players plenty to look at, including more information about Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty and the long-awaited 2.0 update. It was a jam-packed events that was so important that even Idris Elba, who stars in the DLC, showed up to talk about some of what players can expect. Part of this involved a cinematic trailer for the upcoming add-on content, which is slated to launch five days after 2.0 on September 26. It’s a dramatic look at how Elba’s character fits in with the greater story the CD Projekt Red game, and you can see it for yourself below.

Elsewhere in the presentation, CD Projekt Red showed off three of the builds its devs like to toy around with in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update and in Phantom Liberty: Savage Slugger Solo, Hack-&-Slash Netrunner, and Bullet-Time Ninja. Each build can be tweaked to your liking, of course, but the videos for each of these playstyles show how the updated game’s new abilities can all synergize to create some truly destructive combos. Bullet-Time Ninja, for example, essentially allows you to play Ghostrunner in Cyberpunk 2077, as it turns players into an unstoppable sword-wielder with dash and slow-motion abilities. You can see videos for each build below.

Finally, CD Projekt Red has a special teaser video for the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update release date. Hopefully, the release of the update will finally deliver on all of the promises (and maybe even more) that the developer promised way back before the game launched in 2020. You can see the video below while we wait to see how 2.0 and Phantom Liberty are shaping up.