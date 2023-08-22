Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Trailer Shows Major Changes in Free 2.0 Update

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally deliver on almost all of its original promises when its 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, as revealed during Gamescom 2023. We’ve known for a while that developer CD Projekt Red would soon give players a gargantuan content update, but today’s trailer shows us some of the new ways players will be able to fight through Night City. Some highlights from the footage include strong new weapons and rework for the Cyberware system. Players will also be able to take advantage of redesigned perks, new vehicles, vehicle combat, and so much more. Today’s trailer focuses mostly on the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC, but CD Projekt Red says that “a lot” of what was shown in the footage will be available for free when the update 2.0 eventually arrives.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on September 26, 2023, with the update likely to launch right alongside it. Until we learn more about how the DLC and update 2.0 will change the experience, be sure to stay tuned for any updates from CD Projekt Red.