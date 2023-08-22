Geoff Keighley Interrupted at Gamescom 2023 by Another Person Screaming About Bill Clinton

Geoff Keighley suffered yet another mishap when an individual stormed the stage at Gamescom 2023 to interrupt the broadcast. Just moments after Gamescom Opening Night Live began, a strange many took the stage and began shouting into Keighley’s microphone. It’s hard to tell exactly what he’s trying to say as Keighley quickly dodges the man, but it sounds like he’s saying something along the lines of, “Bill Clinton wants to play GTA6 (Grand Theft Auto 6). I want to play GTA6.” It was an embarrassing moment, to say the least, but Keighley did his best to move on.

“It’s just so disappointing. This is such a special night for so many developers, and it’s really disappointing to see someone act that way, but we’re going to move right on with the show. We’ve got a lot of great games to show you.”

He continued: “It’s just so sad to me to see something like that happen on a night we’re here to celebrate games and this community and how much they mean to us.”

Viewers will no doubt remember when a different individual stormed the stage during The Game Awards 2022. Although The Game Awards party crasher also began shouting about Clinton, it’s unclear if they are linked with the stranger from Gamescom. You can see today’s moment unfold below by skipping to the end of the Gamescom Starfield musical performance.