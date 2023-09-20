When Phantom Liberty Takes Place on the Cyberpunk 2077 Timeline

If you’ve played through Cyberpunk 2077, you may have noticed something when watching the Phantom Liberty trailer. Before I continue, if you’ve not yet completed the base game’s story. this article will contain spoilers. You’ve been warned! With that out of the way, you’ll notice in the expansion trailer that V is alive and well. Johnny Silverhand is still rumbling around V’s head as well. So, where on the Cyberpunk 2077 timeline does that mean Phantom Liberty is set? Let’s dive into it.

Where Phantom Liberty Is Set on the Cyberpunk 2077 Timeline

If V is still in Night City and carrying around Johnny Silverhand in their brain, then that shows Phantom Liberty is not based after the events of the main game. You should know that V gets stuck with Johnny Silverhand in their mind towards the start of Cyberpunk 2077. That means it can’t be set before the events of the base game either.

When you start the game up with the expansion installed, you can choose to skip right ahead to the Phantom Liberty content. It’s actually set slightly further than halfway through the main game’s storyline! It’s an interesting choice to drop a giant expansion in the middle of the main story. However, given how most of the endings go, it makes sense to use this kind of timeline.

When the giant 2.0 update launches for the Cyberpunk 2077 base game, there will be a new ending added in. It will be fascinating to see if and how this ties in with the events of Phantom Liberty.

That covers when Phantom Liberty will take place on the Cyberpunk 2077 timeline. It will be just over midway through the events of the main game’s story!