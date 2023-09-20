Elon Musk Went to Cyberpunk 2077 Recording Session While Wielding a Gun

Infamous billionaire Elon Musk apparently wielded a 200-year-old gun when asking developer CD Projekt Red if he could make a cameo appearance in Cyberpunk 2077, according to an excerpt from a new biography (via Kotaku).

Author Walter Isaacson recently released the biography, simply titled Elon Musk, for all to read, offering a deep dive into the life of one of the most strange and controversial figures of the last few decades. There are plenty of interesting tidbits to be found throughout the book, but few are as…out there as a segment that tells the story of the time the Twitter (now X) owner showed up to a CD Projekt Red recording session while armed.

Isaacson’s book describes the moment, explaining that Musk specifically interrupted a session that saw his now ex-girlfriend and musician, Grimes, recording dialogue for her cameo in the game. Grimes briefly appears as part of an easy-to-miss side-quest in Cyberpunk 2077, and it seems he was feeling a bit left out. The biography notes that Musk was interested in the game due to its futuristic setting and emphasis on cybernetic implants, which relate to his company Neuralink’s work with similar technology. As the billionaire mentioned to Isaacson, “It hit close to home.” Why exactly he decided to bring any sort of gun to the exchange remains a mystery.

“I told them that I was armed but not dangerous,” Musk told Isaacson when recalling the incident.

Grimes also had some thoughts to share about Musk’s bizarre behavior, adding, “The studio guys were like sweating.” X user @halomancer1 shared the part of the Elon Musk biography in question.

Musk very desperately wanted to be a part of Cyberpunk 2077. While he did seemingly get his wish, not everyone has been thrilled to see the Tesla CEO enter the gaming space. In August, Musk attended Valorant Champions 2023. It was an event that saw high-level plays capturing the attention of thousands. However, even the most intense Valorant gameplay couldn’t distract from the billionaire’s brief on-stream appearance, as hundreds of attendees were quick to hurdle boos and chants of “bring back Twitter.”

Cyberpunk 2077, meanwhile, has charged forward regardless of Musk interruptions. CD Projekt Red will soon attempt to reinvigorate the experience, with its 2.0 Update set to launch tomorrow, September 21, 2023. Then, come September 26, gamers can play Phantom Liberty, a story-driven DLC campaign starring Idris Elba.