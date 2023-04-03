Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the website has started to break piece by piece as all of the staff are fired and the remaining employees have to hold everything together with duct tape and sticks. Employees have probably been reduced to sending smoke signals in lieu of emails at this point. However, a particularly bizarre phenomenon at Twitter is that the Shiba Inu dog meme “Doge” replaced the Twitter logo on desktop and apparently became a loading symbol on mobile as well — why is that?

Trying to Explain Why the Doge Meme Became the Twitter Logo

One frankly plausible theory why the Doge meme suddenly took over on April 3, 2023 is that Twitter is just so broken that it took employees a full two days longer than intended to launch this meme as an April Fools’ Day joke. Is that the actual reason though? Maybe, maybe not. On one hand, Twitter functions do keep breaking, as, among other issues, there are reports of retweets not working properly on April 3.

Doge for some reason is showing up on Twitter and I can only assume this was supposed to be an April Fools joke that took 3 days to roll out because no one knows how the site works anymore pic.twitter.com/dIlXiOLHoI — windows 98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) April 3, 2023

However, it is also possible this whole episode is a bizarre response from Elon Musk regarding a $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit levied against him. Dogecoin is a genuine cryptocurrency named for the meme, and on Friday, March 31, 2023, Elon Musk asked the judge in a Manhattan court to throw out a lawsuit accusing him of “running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.” In this case, Dogecoin investors have accused Musk of intentionally increasing the value of Dogecoin more than 36,000% across two years and then inviting it to crash. Perhaps replacing the Twitter logo with the Doge meme is a bizarre and frankly juvenile way for Elon Musk to claim he is uninterested in damaging the value of Dogecoin?

Indeed, Dogecoin reportedly increased in value by 25% on April 3 after this change occurred. So, as usual, the reason why something strange is happening at Twitter could just be that Elon Musk has to make everything about himself. But it’s not easy to say definitively one way or the other at this time.