Sega has released The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, a very real video game that you can play on PC via Steam right now. Sega launched the game with virtually no fanfare, launching its Steam page with a host of screenshots and details about a “bold new direction for the future of Sonic the Hedgehog.” This murder-mystery visual novel adventure will have players investigating the killing of the Blue Blur himself. Who killed Sonic and why? Read more about The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog in the short synopsis below:

It’s Amy Rose’s birthday, and she’s hosting a murder mystery party on the Mirage Express! When Sonic the Hedgehog becomes the game’s victim, everyone is off to get to the bottom of things. However, something feels a bit off – is this really an innocent game or is something more sinister afoot? Join the colorful cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog series in an exciting new adventure!

If you forgot to check your calendar, yes, tomorrow is April Fools’ Day, and it is already April Fools’ Day in Japan. Sega is clearly way ahead of the competition when it comes to pulling off pranks on a grand scale, but that doesn’t mean you should write off The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog as a simple prank. The Sonic social team spearheaded this project with “a host of amazingly talented people who are just as passionate about Sonic as we are.” The team calls the project a “labor of love,” but you don’t need to play it to see that.

“This is not a Sonic Team title,” Sega offers as a disclaimer on its Steam page, “but we strongly believe in the power of headcanon!”

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is so much more than your run-of-the-mill April Fools’ Day joke, so give its hand-drawn story your attention. In the meantime, watch its hilarious reveal trailer below.