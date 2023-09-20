After a rocky start, Cyberpunk 2077 is better than ever, completely unlike Twitter. But you still might be wondering whether the social media site’s current owner, Elon Musk, is in Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s the answer.

Is Elon Musk in Cyberpunk 2077 & Where Is He?

Elon Musk is indeed in Cyberpunk 2077, as a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo. If you choose the Corpo origin, your character, V, will be talking to the screen when a background character enters from the right, gawps at the camera/protagonist and then heads off into a door on the left. The character is a dead ringer for Musk, who amongst other companies, owns Tesla, Space X and, now, the social media website formerly known as Twitter. You can watch a clip of Musk’s cameo in Cyberpunk 2077 posted on YouTube by user Kazuliski below.

Musk also owns Neuralink which is developing brain-computer interfaces, so it make sense that, in universe, he’d have something to do with this dystopian cyberpunk future. Though we don’t want to think about the mountain of monkeys he may have got through. However, according to Elon Musk’s authorized biography, the cameo wasn’t entirely planned. According to the book (as reported by Kotaku) his then-wife Grimes was recording lines for Lizzy Wizzy, an in-game pop star. Musk allegedly turned up with a 200 year old gun ,and while he apparently didn’t threaten CD Projekt Red’s staff, he ended with that brief cameo in the game. Make of that what you will.

So, the answer to is Elon Musk in Cyberpunk 2077 is yes, very briefly.

With an expansion pack and upgrade on the way for the game, check out our guide to whether Phantom Liberty is a free Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade.