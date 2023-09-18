Is Cyberpunk 2077 Worth Playing Now?

Many people missed out on Cyberpunk 2o77 when it launched back at the end of 2020. It was given a bad rap for its rampant performance issues and that really caused the game to suffer in reviews. Since then, though, the team at CD Projekt RED has been working on improving the game non-stop, proving you really can’t underestimate the team that made the absolute spectacle that was The Witcher 3. If you’re wondering if Cyberpunk 2077 is worth playing now, here’s what we think.

Should You Play Cyberpunk 2077 Now?

CD Projekt RED have been patching, tweaking, updating and fixing Cyberpunk ever since the game launched. It’s in a state today that the team would have been proud of to launch. It’s a shame they didn’t take the extra time the first time around! The awesome news is that it’s about to get a whole lot better still. Not only is the performance stable and most of the bugs fixed now, but we’re getting a full refresh to core gameplay systems.

On Sept. 21, we’ll be getting a massive free update Cyberpunk 2077 called 2.0. This will upgrade for the base game features reworked skill trees, vehicle combat, and much more! Check out the trailer for it here. With this huge update launching, there has never been a better time to give Cyberpunk 2077 a play. It will also set you up to play the brand new Phantom Liberty expansion when that hits on Sept. 26. This will be a big, paid expansion that will continue on the main story and feature even more new updates to the game. Think Witcher 3 Blood and Wine level expansion here, not the overpriced crap many a game tries to pass off as an expansion these days!

Outside of the games, the franchise itself is also worth getting into. In 2022, Netflix released the top-tier Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. That was an incredible series and generated a whole bunch of hype for the game again. If you’re looking to get into Cyberpunk give the Netflix series a watch. It’s amazing in its own right but features some factions and characters from the game, which is awesome to see. You can even get some free DLC based on the show to use Cyberpunk 2077!

Cyberpunk 2077 is 100 percent worth giving a go in 2023. However, I’d advise you wait until the release of Cyberpunk 2077‘s 2.0 patch to get the best experience.

