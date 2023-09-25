What Life Path Is Best in Cyberpunk 2077?

With the huge 2.0 update release and DLSS 3.5 implementation, there has never been a better time to jump into Cyberpunk 2077. The huge Phantom Liberty expansion is also out in just a few days time. You’ll want to start a fresh playthrough beforehand or when it releases for the best experience. CD Projekt RED themselves have put out a PSA that they advise all players to begin from the start. The game has been improved in so many ways that it really is worth it. When you start a new playthrough one of the first decisions you’ll have to make is around which Life Path you want to choose for your character. This is like choosing a background and it will determine starting prologue. You’ll also have different character details, Life Path specific dialogue options and side missions. Here’s a look at which Life Path you might want to choose in Cyberpunk 2077, including our pick for the best choice.

Which Life Path to Choose in Cyberpunk 2077

There are three Life Paths to choose from in Cyberpunk 2077. They don’t drastically change the way you play the game by any means. However, they do offer some nice characteristics, dialogue options and side missions to really make your character feel like they came from that particular background.

3 – Street Kid

The Street Kid Life Path is one of the most immersive of the options you can choose. Your background for V will be that you’re born and raised in to the struggles of being broke in Night City. In the Prologue, V had attempted to move to Atlanta and lead a new life there. It doesn’t work out the way they want it to and so they head back to Night City to start over. After getting in to a lot of trouble alongside Jackie Welles, they become the best of buddies and work together to make it as big, bad mercs in Night City.

It sets up a very believable story as the background and you’ll get a lot of Night City street smart dialogue options that will help you navigate the various gangs in the underworld. It’s the more standard of the Life Paths and the least impactful. It’s a great choice still but far from the most interesting.

2 – Nomad

The Nomad Life Path is like choosing to live a life akin to that of the Wild West. This background sees V grow up in the desert badlands surrounding Night City. Originally part of clan in the area, V leaves after clashing with them. V looks for a fresh beginning in Night City and takes on a job to smuggle some contraband across the border with Jackie Welles. It ends up being the most intense intro of all three. Featuring cars, combat and action right off the bat. As you progress through the game, your extra dialogue options will lean in to V learning to adapt to the city life.

Part way through the main story, you’ll also gain access to a Nomad specific side quest “These Boost are Made for Walkin.” This side quest lets you go back after the pretty sweet vehicle you were in during the prologue and acquire it to use again. Getting an awesome new vehicle is a pretty great reason alone for choosing this Life Path!

1 – Corpo

The Corpo life path is pretty awesome! You start out as a higher up working at Arasaka. You get to boss around your employees before being dragged into the big bosses office and told to go assassinate his annoying corporate rival. You get to see what it’s like on the inside of these big corporate organizations, and it sure is fascinating. You also get a ton of Corpo dialogue options that can really come in handy, especially when you’re dealing with any missions involving other corporations! It’s a Life Path that makes you feel like an important badass, until you get stabbed in the back and end up going for the mercenary life with Jackie Welles instead.

I found the influence of this Life Path to carry the most weight throughout my playthrough. You’ll be a peg above most others in Night City in terms of intelligence. Your keen business sense will also let you feel out when you’re being played by others. You’ll be able to negotiate better missions rewards and even entirely different paths to take in certain missions with your Corpo dialogue options as well. Overall, I would say that this is the best Life Path to go for. It’s interesting, fun and impactful!

That covers all the Life Paths you can choose from in Cyberpunk 2077. Corpo was my favorite and the most impactful of the Life Paths. You should choose whichever sounds the most fun to you personally though for your first playthrough!

