If you’re looking to spice things up in Cyberpunk 2077,you’re in luck! CD Projekt RED actively supports mods and even made a tool to make it easy for players to create and install mods. It’s called REDmod, and it’s a free DLC add-on for the game, so download that so you can mod the games much easier! As for which mods to consider, here are five of the best mods you can get for Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Mods in Cyberpunk 2077

Mods are an amazing thing. They can change so many aspects of the game and add whole new levels of customization for players. Cyberpunk 2077 has an excellent mod community with some very talented creators making some awesome mods! Here are five mods well worth checking out:

5 – Better Vehicle Handling

The way vehicles drive and handle in Cyberpunk 2077 has always felt off. They have so much potential but often feel rather clunky to drive. This mod directly addresses that issues and tweaks the way vehicles handle to give you a much better driving experience in the game. Considering you will be driving a lot in game, it’s worth trying out this mod. You can grab it here.

4 – Damage Over Time Overhaul

Damage over time effects from weapons and skills have been underpowered since the game launched. This mod rebalances the effectiveness of physical weapons bleed damage and chemical weapons poison damage. It makes creating a build around damage over time viable. It’s awesome to have more build options and a DoT build is really fun to play! You can get this mod here.

3 – Flying Vehicles

This mod adds the ability to having flying cars in the game. I have to admit that a hovercar really does make it feel even more Cyberpunk when you’re blasting around Night City. If you have a joystick setup as well, this mod is even better as it can take full advantage to fly your car. You can grab this mod here.

2 – Night City Metro System

This mod is very impressive. It adds a fully featured train system across night city. Complete with arrivals, departures and 19 hand built train stations to wait for your ride. It offers a new way to get around the city and enjoy the scenery with an optional third person view of the train as you go. A lot of work went in to this mod and you can add it to your game by downloading it here.

1 – Arasaka Cyberarms

This mod adds in a whole range of Cyberarms to you to use and try out. Make your characters much more Cyberpunk with these awesome custom arms! This mod contains a whole variety of skins, textures and fully functional weaponized arms for you to use. This mod is absolutely wild with the detail and effort that’s been put in to it. I personally love the Gorilla Arms for a melee build, it’s super badass! You can download yourself this mod here.

Those are five of the best mods worth trying out for Cyberpunk 2077. There are many amazing mods out there for this game, so have a look through and start modding out your Night City experience!

