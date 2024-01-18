With so many people roaming around the streets of Night City, how are you meant to know which ones have the hots for V? Here are all of the romance options in Cyberpunk 2077 2.1.

All Romance Options in Cyberpunk 2077 2.1

While the massive 2.0 brought a wealth of new content to Cyberpunk 2077, it’s unfortunate that V’s romantic escapades weren’t really expanded. Having said that, the 2.1 follow-up did build on this corner of the game but sadly didn’t introduce any new characters with whom players could settle down. As it stands at the time of writing, V is able to romance everyone they could in the 2.0 update, including:

Judy Alvarez: V with a Feminine Body and Feminine Voice

Panam Palmer: V with a Masculine Body

River Ward: V with a Feminine Body

Kerry Eurodyne: V with a Masculine Body and Masculine Voice.

Those are the characters with whom V can form a romantic relationship, and while those interactions haven’t changed much since launch, the 2.1 update does add an extra layer to them. Once players complete the romance questlines for the aforementioned participants, V is now able to invite them over for a “hangout” by selecting the option on their phone. Next time you head home, your romantic partner will be waiting so players can proceed to, well, hang out. It’s also not a limited option, meaning that after some time, you’ll be able to call them and do it all again! Just don’t expect too much variation…

All Limited Romance Options in Cyberpunk 2077

While you may be able to spark up some long-term romantic partnerships in Cyberpunk 2077, there are a few options for those who aren’t too sold on the idea of settling down. All of the following characters were available from at least the 2.0 update, and none of them can be invited for a hangout in V’s apartment, so enjoy your fleeting time with them while you can!

Meredith Stout: Any body type/voice combination applies here. During the quest “The Pickup,” players need to ensure they’re not rude to Meredith in any dialogue conversations and later obliterate the Maelstromers to spark her attention. She’ll send V a message in Act 2 asking to meet up for a night of passion.

Alt Cunningham: An unavoidable romantic encounter, V experiences this interaction through the memories of Johnny Silverhand. Body type and voice type do not factor into this.

Ruby Collins: Johnny Silverhand initiates this encounter while controlling V’s body. Just like Alt, it doesn’t matter which body or voice type you select.

Rogue Amendiares: Another situation where Johnny takes point. Body and voice type don’t factor into this encounter.

If you’d rather not go through the effort of establishing a connection with your partners, you could always approach some of the local Joytoys of Night City for a night of carnal pleasure. Two can be found on Jig-Jig Street, while an additional few are located on the Dark Matter club, which becomes available for players to explore in the side job “Off the Leash.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.