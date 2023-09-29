All Romance Options in the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

Hey, remember when Cyberpunk 2077 first came out back in 2020? Leading up to that disastrous launch, I remember many people across the internet begging CD Projekt Red to reveal more insight into the romanceable characters, with some folks even requesting the developer put in full interactive… scenes of intimacy, if you know what I’m talking about. It was all a bit odd to me, but I suppose that’s the nature of introducing a concept as esoteric and complicated as love and sex into a role-playing game. With Phantom Liberty, the long-anticipated expansion that introduces a new story, location, and Idris Elba, fans are once again asking the age-old question: Who can I romance in Cyberpunk 2077, specifically the new DLC?

If you find yourself wondering the above (and no shame on you if you are, it’s Idris Elba we’re talking about here) then I’ve got you covered with a quick guide on every romanceable NPC in Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty DLC. Heads up though, you’re probably not going to like the answer that I gave you so prepare for some level of disappointment.

Who Can You Romance in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

While Phantom Liberty and the accompanying 2.0 update adds a wealth of new options to Cyberpunk 2077, it breaks my heart to report that there are no new romanceable NPCs introduced in the DLC. That’s heartbreaking to hear, I’m sure. Especially since the story sees you getting very close with both Solomon Reed and Songbird, players aren’t given any options when it comes to taking that relationship any further than platonic. This won’t come as a surprise to anyone who was closely following the development of Phantom Liberty since CDPR said all the way back in June that it wasn’t planning any adding any new romanceable characters to the game but some players will still holding out hope, I guess.

Of course, if you’re desperate to share your bed with someone in Night City, all of the original options that were present in Cyberpunk 2077 are still available. Judy, Panam, Kerry, and River will also still be available for players to romance. If you’re looking for a less obvious character to partner up with, you can also briefly hook up with Meredith Stout if you don’t hack the chip she gives you. It’s also possible to go on a date with Rogue Amendiares after the cybernetic consciousness of Johnny Silverhand asks to take over your body so he can rekindle an old flame. Pretty weird, but it’s an option regardless.

