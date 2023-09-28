Did you know there’s a sweet fully weaponized vehicle dedicated to legendary rally racer Ken Block in Cyberpunk 2077? Better yet you’ll be able to acquire it at any time after you’ve completed the prologue! In this guide, we’ll cover how to get the Ken Block car in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get the Ken Block Weaponized Vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077

Weaponized vehicles are something that were only introduced with the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion. They are awesome rides with powerful built-in weaponry. It usually costs a ton to buy one of these verified Batmobiles in the game. Luckily, there is one that you can pick up entirely free and very easily! This vehicle is dedicated by the CD Projekt RED team to the late Ken Block, who passed away back in January 2023, and features a similar color scheme and the number 43 on his real-world car.

To find the car, you’ll want to open up your map and find this location way up north in the Watson area. Make sure to put down a custom waypoint in the location to make it easy to drive to. You can also head to your nearest fast travel point to teleport closer to the destination.

Once you arrive you should be right outside a whole bunch of abandoned warehousing units. Head into the one of the left that looks like this:

Just inside to the right you’ll see a very sweet ride just sitting there. As you get closer, Johnny Silverhand will appear and mention that you should try getting in. If you try the door, it will be locked. Luckily, the key is very close by!

Just behind the car to right, you’ll see a bunch of garbage. Head around to the other side of it, and you’ll find a container with the keys sitting in there. Grab it out and head over to hop in the car.

You’ll now have acquired the aptly name Type 66 Hoon. Press the button to “draw weapon” when you’re in the car and you’ll be able to fire twin machine guns out the front. It’s powerful, fast and stylish. It will come in handy across a ton of early missions and should hold it’s own against other weaponized vehicles nicely.

That’s how you find the Ken Block weaponized vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s an incredibly powerful early game ride and a very neat dedication!

