One of the main story quests you’ll have to complete in Cyberpunk 2077 is Automatic Love, which takes place during Act 2. It is one of the trickier jobs to get through, so let’s walk through exactly how to beat it!

How to Complete Automatic Love Quest in Cyberpunk 2077

You should kick off this job by doing the optional action of giving Judy a call. Let Judy know that you want to meet up to talk about Evelyn. She won’t be happy about it, but she’ll agree to meet with you. You’ll now be able to head over to Lizzie’s Bar to talk with her.

Meeting With Judy

The bouncer in front of Lizzie’s Bar will say that it’s closed. Just let her know that you’re wanting to talk to Judy, after which she’ll let you in. Head through the club and down the stairs at the back. Downstairs, Judy will be having an argument with someone; let them finish and then you can talk to her.

If you have enough points in the Cool Attribute, you’ll get a prompt to say you just want to know who hired Evelyn. This is the best option if you have the stats for it. If not, continue through the dialogue choices until Judy eventually allows you take Evelyn’s cigarette case with her address on it. It turns out she’s a doll and worked at the Clouds Club located at the Megatower. Leave Lizzie’s Bar and head to the Megatower.

Clouds Club

Before you enter the Clouds Club, make sure that you have at least $500 on you; you’ll need it for entry. Head up the elevator, enter the Clouds Club, talk to the receptionist, and jack in to the terminal. You’ll be matched up with two dolls, Angel and Skye. Pick who you prefer because the choice doesn’t matter. Pay the entry fee and check in your weapons in the locker.

Head to the booth the receptionist indicated and talk to your chosen doll. You can go through the process with them if you like or you can skip it by giving them the safeword right away. This will bust them out of doll mode so that you can pester them for information on Evelyn. Eventually, they will tell you there was an incident and that you should speak to Tom.

Exit the pod and head down the hall to the VIP area entrance. You’ll see that it’s well guarded, so remember that you have no weapons. First, fix that. Wait a moment for a guard to finish talking to the big bouncer guarding the VIP entrance. He’ll tell him that he needs to go to the bathroom and then head that way.

Wait for him to enter the bathroom and then follow him in while crouching to sneak. Give him the old sneaky hug and neck crack from behind and loot his weapons and VIP access pass. Equip the baseball bat, and you can now enter the VIP area thanks to your pass.

Head up the stairs and straight to the pod at the back of the room. You’ll find Tom in there. He’ll reveal that the person who’ll know what happened is the handler out back, who is known as Woodman. Head through to the back area and close the door behind you. Now, if you have a high Strength stat you can force your way through straight ahead. If not, crouch and sneak through the room to your left. There will be a guy on the couch on his phone. Try to sneak around without staying in his eyeline for too long. Exit through the door at the back left of the room.

This will let you end up right near Woodman’s office. If you’ve not been spotted yet, you can sneak into his office and get the drop on him. He’ll let you interrogate him and give up the location of Evelyn Parker. Woodman will tell you he handed her to a Ripperdoc named Fingers on Jig-Jig Street. If you’ve been spotted already and the enemies are looking for you, Woodman will be hostile. You can enter his office, but he’ll draw his weapon and you’ll have to take him out. Don’t worry, though. You can still get the location. Simply access his PC and look at the bottom message. This will give you the same info and you can move on with the mission.

Now you can make your way out of the Clouds Club. If you kept Woodman alive, you can use the elevator at the back of his office to make your way back to the club entrance. If you chose violence, you’ll have to blast your way out past all the enemies back the way you came.

When you get back to the Clouds Club entrance, don’t forget to grab your weapons back out of the locker. Head back down the elevator and you’ll complete the Automatic Love quest of Cyberpunk 2077! Don’t forget about the dialogue option waiting for you at the bottom of the elevator. When Johnny starts talking, make sure you choose the right option. Otherwise, you’ll end up with a glitched out screen!